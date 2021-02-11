In its early stages, 2020 had the looks of a good year for Penn State.

After three-straight seasons of finishing dead last in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions were off to a 10-5 start in nonconference play.

While there was significant growth across the board for the blue and white last year, there is still room for further improvement.

Looking back on 2020, what worked well for Penn State, and what areas require more attention?

The positives

Starting pitching

Penn State’s starting pitchers excelled last spring. Conor Larkin and Bailey Dees dominated on the mound, leading Penn State to a 2.16 team earned run average.

This mark was significantly better than the rest of the Big Ten. Larkin and Dees both posted sub-2.00 earned run averages.

The other two starters in Penn State's rotation, Hutch Gagnon and Kyle Virbitsky, posted solid seasons as well to round out the Nittany Lions’ strong collection of starting pitchers.

If Penn State can replicate its success with starters again, the Nittany Lions will be on track for plenty of wins.

Speed on the basepaths

Penn State was 33-for-34 on stolen bases last season, swiping bag after bag while leading the Big Ten in stolen base percentage.

Gavin Homer stole eight bases, Curtis Robison took five, and Johnny Piacentino and Ryan Ford swiped four apiece.

Their action on the basepaths allowed Penn State — a team that doesn't excel in extra base hits — to move runners into scoring position. This was integral to the Nittany Lions, as they scored 100 runs in only 15 games.

Consistent hitting

Penn State had six qualifying players hit over .275.

Both Homer and Piacentino batted .400, and Matt Wood eclipsed the .300 mark. While Robison came up six percentage points shy of hitting .300, the Nittany Lions offense was deep last spring and consistently put players on base.

In 15 games, Penn State collected 142 hits, good for over nine hits per game. Although not much of a home run hitting team, the Nittany Lions’ consistently solid performances led them to win many games in blowout fashion.

The negatives

Too many close games with easier teams

Although posting a 10-5 record, which was tied for first in the conference, Penn State’s success last year should be looked at with the strength of its competition in mind.

Finishing last for three straight seasons from 2017-19, Penn State did not get a chance to play any Big Ten games last year.

It’s no secret that some of the teams the Nittany Lions played last spring were not at the same level as other Big Ten opponents. From the sizes of the schools to the star power on other Big Ten team’s rosters, Penn State played a relatively easy schedule last year.

None of the other Big Ten teams played in the conference either, and most finished lower in the standings than Penn State.

Playing in the Big Ten this season will make things more difficult for the blue and white, so it remains to be seen if Penn State has gotten out of its Big Ten funk or if it will still struggle in conference play once more.

Errors on the field

Penn State had a surprisingly large number of errors — 25 — in total last season. The Nittany Lions finished with a .953 fielding percentage last year, which was the worst in the conference.

Justin Williams had six errors last year, while Kris Kremer had four. The two’s error totals were the highest on the team.

Fortunately for Penn State, given it played so many blowout games last year, the errors did not matter too much. Facing what will likely be a tougher schedule this year against Big Ten foes, it is necessary for the team to be stronger defensively.

Simply put, errors at the same rate this year will kill any chance the Nittany Lions have at being a competitive team in Big Ten play.