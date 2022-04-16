Up one run in the seventh inning, sophomore shortstop Jay Harry stepped to the plate.

Purdue had just shaved most of its deficit off in the top of the inning, with the Boilermakers collecting three runs off of Penn State’s bullpen.

Harry worked to a 1-1 count before crushing a ball to deep right for his fourth home run of the season.

The young shortstop said the home run came at an important moment and settled the game down in favor of his team.

“It was great that it happened because it gave us momentum,” Harry said. “It was just good, we needed a little extra breathing room.”

Coach Rob Cooper said the moment was big because it showed his team had no quit in it but added that, before the moment, one of his young pitchers carried a good mentality in the dugout.

“It just shows we’re still punching,” Cooper said. “Even though they scored three, when they got in the dugout Kellan Tulio was like, ‘Look, we’re winning, we’re winning. It’s one nothing.’”

“That’s huge because in years past it would’ve been just trying to hold on to win.”

Instead of just holding on, Harry’s homer added an insurance run that gave his team a 7-5 lead, with graduate reliever Mason Mellott holding things down on the other side of the ball.

For Mellott, the outing came on a quick turnaround after he threw 37 pitches the day before in the team’s 11-5 loss.

Saturday’s 29-pitch save marked the first time Mellott threw on back-to-back days for the blue and white in 2022, something he did twice during the 2021 season.

Cooper has used Mellott in just about every situation imaginable through his first 13 appearances this year, including the first four starts of his career.

Taking a step back from his performance on Saturday, Penn State’s head coach dove into three things that made Mellott such a big piece of the roster.

“He’s been an absolute joy to coach,” Cooper said. “He’s extremely coachable, he has an insane desire to be as good as he can be. He loves Penn State, he loves representing Penn State and he wants nothing more than for the program to be better and good. And the last thing is he’s just a competitor.”

From a less broad perspective, Mellott was impressive on the bump for Penn State, going out for two and one-thirds innings while gathering his second save of the year and doing so the day after throwing nearly 40 pitches.

The most impressive performance of the day, though, has to go to designated hitter Josh Spiegel, who registered the first four-hit game of his Penn State career.

Spiegel went 4-for-5 on the day and drove in four of his team’s seven runs in the contest.

The career game also came in a bounce-back effort for the redshirt junior after he went 0-for-4 the night before.

The Jennette, Pennsylvania, native said his simplified approach led to a more successful outing on Saturday than Friday.

“Yesterday was a tough day for me. I took good swings yesterday, but I was swinging a little too hard,” Spiegel said. “Today I just tried to simplify it.”

Individual performances aside, the blue and white found a way to finally secure its first Big Ten series win of the season and its first since beating Rutgers in mid-May of last year.

The Boilermakers are no joke either, as they sit at 22-9 on the season, even after their most recent loss in Happy Valley.

Up next for Penn State is a single-game bout with Mount St. Mary’s before traveling to Minnesota to take on the Gophers.

While the Nittany Lions will assuredly enjoy this first conference series win, they hope it's the first of many with a ton of games yet to play.

“It’s awesome, it’s electric,” Harry said. “It feels really, really good to get the first one out of the way and a lot more are gonna come.”

