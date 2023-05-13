Late start hinders Penn State baseball, drops series with Nebraska

After a devastating 19-5 loss last night, Penn State looked to Saturday evening to snap its five-game losing streak and give it a chance to tie the series at a game apiece against Nebraska.

However, the Nittany Lions’ intraconference struggles continued as they once again fell to the Cornhuskers 5-2.

Jaden Henline started on the mound for the Nittany Lions, hoping to have a much better performance than his last start at Rutgers.

Henline couldn’t get out of the first inning in last Saturday’s matchup allowing six runs on six hits in 0.2 innings pitched.

A clean first inning by Henline showed a glimpse of hope for the Nittany Lions, but their control as a team would fall apart quickly.

Nebraska scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning off of two Penn State errors by third baseman Grant Norris and left fielder Tayven Kelley, once again putting the blue and white behind early down 2-0.

Heading into the top of the fourth inning, Penn State had yet to produce anything offensively as the only recorded hit for the Nittany Lions came in the second inning from second baseman Kyle Hannon.

Nebraska starter Jace Kaminska was in command for the Cornhuskers through the first few innings of the ball game , striking out three batters and allowing only one hit.

Kaminska has been consistent for the Cornhuskers this season. He held a 6-3 record with a 4.77 ERA, allowed 31 runs on 52 hits and recorded 38 strikeouts coming into Saturday night’s contest.

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Jay Harry accounted for the second Penn State hit of the day, but was left stranded at first base, and the score remained 2-0 Nebraska.

Henline showed some control issues in the bottom of the fourth inning, allowing a single to the leadoff batter and hitting designated hitter Josh Caron. Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Nebraska allowed another run to cross the plate, furthering the Cornhusker lead to 3-0.

The Penn State offense continued to struggle as consecutive 1-2-3 innings by the Nittany Lions’ bats tilted the momentum even further in favor of Nebraska.

Henline, despite the score, pitched well on Saturday night allowing only three runs on six hits, two walks and a strikeout through five innings. Of these three runs, only one was earned — further validating the night that Henline was having up to that point

The bottom of the sixth inning proved to be a wall that Henline couldn’t scale as the right-hander allowed a leadoff double and a subsequent single, which scored another Cornhusker runner and extended Nebraska’s lead to 4-0.

Nebraska first baseman Efry Cervantes, despite injuring himself on the play, singled to center field, allowing yet another Cornhusker runner to cross home plate. After six innings of play, Nebraska continued to hold on to a commanding 5-0 lead.

Grant Norris looked to spark a seemingly dead Penn State offense, with a strong solo shot to deep center field, tacking a run on the board for the Nittany Lions, and closing the score gap to 5-1.

Josh Spiegel immediately followed suit and crushed a ball to left field for yet another solo home run for Penn State.

Suddenly, after six and one-half innings, there was truly a ball game to play as the score gap thinned to three runs.

Offensive efforts from both sides came up short, making for a quick eighth inning.

Going into the top of the ninth, Penn State had one final shot to make a statement, as it had to notch at least three runs to stay in the ball game.

Despite Norris baiting a walk and reaching third with two outs, Penn State was unable to convert. The Nittany Lions dropped Game 2 to Nebraska as they went 0-for-5 with runners on and 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

