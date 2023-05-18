Late collapse dooms Penn State baseball in loss to No. 23 Maryland

Penn State began its final series of the season with a crushing defeat at the hands of No. 23 Maryland.

The Terrapins used a late ninth inning rally to overtake the Nittany Lions, winning the high–scoring affair by a score of 17-15.

After an uneventful first inning, Maryland got on the board first with three runs in the second. An Elijah Lambros single brought home Ian Petrutz and Matt Woods, and Lambros would then score on a Penn State throwing error.

The Nittany Lions wasted no time getting those runs back, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the inning highlighted by a two-RBI double from designated hitter Bobby Marsh. Penn State got some help, as Maryland conceded three errors and a hit-by-pitch in the frame.

Both teams traded one-two-three innings in the third, before the Terrapins began to chip away in the fourth inning.

Lambros came up big once again, recording a single which eventually led to Woods scoring on a throwing error. Jacob Orr brought Lambros home with a single, and Orr would score three batters later on a sacrifice fly.

To start the fifth inning, Nittany Lion starter Jaden Henline allowed back-to-back singles to put two on base but worked out of the jam with a double play and, after a walk and a fly out, escaped the inning unscathed.

Josh Spiegel got the blue and white back on the board in the bottom of the fifth, leading off the inning with a single and crossing the plate after a Jay Harry single and a Kyle Hannon sacrifice fly, making the score 8-6 in favor of Penn State.

After Henline allowed a single to lead off the sixth, he was removed from the game with Steven Miller taking the mound in relief.

Maryland tested Miller immediately, recording a single and a hit-by-pitch to pack the bags with two outs, but the Nittany Lion secured a fly out to strand the Terrapins.

In the bottom half of the inning, the floodgates opened for Penn State.

Left fielder Tayven Kelley walked, and a fielding error allowed catcher Thomas Bramley to reach first and Kelley to reach third. With runners on the corners, center fielder Johnny Piacentino singled to center field for an RBI.

This set the stage for third baseman Grant Norris, who smacked a triple to bring home two more runs, extending the Penn State lead to 11-6.

By the sixth inning, every Nittany Lion in the lineup had crossed home.

Still with no outs, Marsh recorded a stand-up double to bring home Norris and give the blue and white more cushion. Harry brought Marsh home with a single, bringing the score to 13-6.

Maryland didn’t go away quietly, recording a single, hit-by-pitch and double to get a pair of runs back. Miller struggled to find the zone, giving up a pair of walks which loaded the bases. Nick Lorusso singled, and the Terrapins all advanced 90 feet.

Coach Rob Cooper made a call to the bullpen, bringing in La Salle transfer Jordan Morales to stop the bleeding.

Petrutz hit one to deep right field, coming close to a game-tying grand slam, but it was caught just short of the warning track resulting in one run after Luke Shliger tagged up at third.

An Eddie Hacopian single scored another run, bringing the score to a narrow 13-11 deficit.

Morales’ command issues continued, with eight straight balls and a pair of walks bringing in another run and leaving the bases full. While he couldn’t get it done with his arm, he made a nice snag with the glove to secure the third out and maintain a slim one-run lead.

The Nittany Lions did some damage of their own in the home half of the inning, with three walks and a single resulting in a pair of runs.

With their backs against the wall, the Terrapins chained together some baserunners and forced Morales out of the game in favor of Travis Luensmann. Maryland jumped on Luensmann, recording five runs to pull ahead 17-15.

In the bottom of the ninth, Norris doubled to right-center field, but it was all the offense the team could muster as it fell to Maryland in heartbreaking fashion.

