For collegiate baseball players, adapting to various roles throughout their careers is not uncommon.

One such player is Penn State’s own senior Jordan Morales, who has transitioned from a reliever to a starter with impressive results.

Morales transferred into Penn State from La Salle last year. At La Salle, he mainly pitched in a closer role.

So far this year, Morales has tallied an ERA of 4.99 while racking up 28 strikeouts through 30 and two-thirds innings pitched.

In his career at Penn State, Morales has only started six games in total, and in his last start against Indiana on April 2 he did not have his best performance.

In that game, Morales pitched through three and two-thirds innings and allowed six runs to cross the plate, all six of which were earned. He also allowed four walks in that game.

It was crucial for Morales to get off to a good start in his next appearance for the Nittany Lions.

In the game against Delaware State on Friday, 2023, Morales showcased his growth and adaptability, contributing to the Nittany Lions' 9-2 victory.

Morales joined Penn State in 2022 primarily as a relief pitcher. He appeared in a team-high 26 games, pitching 42 innings with an ERA of 3.64, racking up 60 strikeouts.

In the game against Delaware State on Friday, Morales took the mound as the starting pitcher for the second game of the series.

He got off to a strong start, striking out the first two batters he faced. Morales continued to dominate throughout the game, striking out four batters and allowing only two runs on four hits in four and two-thirds innings pitched, which was also the longest outing of the season for Morales.

Morales' performance was key to Penn State's victory over Delaware State. His ability to give the team innings when it needed them proved crucial in allowing his team's hitters to take control of the game.

Penn State scored nine runs on 10 hits, including two home runs, to secure the win.

Morales' success as a starter is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the game.

Morales' success also reflects the strength of the Penn State program.

“The coaches have a lot of faith in me to go out there and start games like this,” Morales said.

They work closely with their players to develop their skills and help them reach their full potential.

“It’s how we operate with our pitchers. Guys can start and then can relieve,” coach Rob Cooper said.

Jordan Morales' versatility to be able to perform for his team as a reliever and a starter has greatly aided Penn State’s pitching unit. He has shown that he is a talented pitcher with a bright future ahead of him.

“Jordan is a big piece of what we want to do and we need him, so we gave him the start,” Cooper said.

