After gathering just three decisions in his first 21 appearances, with all three coming as losses, sophomore Jaden Henline finally walked away with a win.

Henline gathered his first career collegiate win Friday night, an 8-7 victory over Omaha.

Against the Mavericks, the second-year Nittany Lion threw 48 pitches across four and two-thirds innings in relief.

This type of outing is one that Henline has made a habit of this season, with nearly half of his 13 appearances lasting four-plus innings despite only making four starts on the year.

Things weren’t easy the whole way for the sophomore pitcher, though.

Henline was inserted for sophomore reliever Carson Kohls after Kohls put runners on the corners and only registered one out in the fifth inning.

The New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, native quickly forced one out on a fielder’s choice but allowed two runs to score on a single before getting out of the inning.

“I minimized the damage as well as I could,” Henline said. “Then I just kept the momentum going throughout the rest of my outing.”

In a tough moment, Henline recognized that was not an ideal spot, and his best bet was to do his best, rather than try to do it all.

It’s a mentality coach Rob Cooper said Henline understands well, which helps the pitcher to manage in-game expectations.

“When you come into that situation, you can't have the mindset that ‘I can't let that guy score, that guy score, that guy score,’” Cooper said. “All you can do is commit to this pitch, and if they do score, we'll trade outs to not make it a big inning. That’s what he did.”

After the damage control in the fifth, Henline more than “kept the momentum going” for the rest of the night.

In his final four innings on the mound, the Nittany Lion pitcher gave up just one hit and one walk to Omaha batters without allowing a single run to cross home plate.

Henline credited his strong pitching arsenal and pinpointed one pitch in particular when asked what went right for him on the bump.

“I think I had a good mix of all my pitches. My changeup was really good today, which sometimes I struggle with,” Henline said. “I just had faith in all my stuff, really. [I] just let it fly.”

Whatever it was, something was really working for Henline on the bump in Friday’s game.

While it may have been the sophomore right-hander’s best appearance of the season, the positive implications it brings for his team likely surpass it.

Thanks to Henline’s sustained outing, Cooper and company only threw a total of three pitchers on Friday.

In reality, outside of Henline and sophomore starter Travis Luensmann, the entire pitching staff should be available for Saturday’s Game 2 — including Kohls, who threw just 15 pitches before he was pulled.

While nonconference games likely won’t matter for a team like Penn State in terms of postseason play, they do play a part in how the team’s overall success is measured.

The blue and white currently sits at 19-21 on the season and has won four of its last five games.

For Penn State to continue its recent success and secure a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, it will continue to rely on its strongest pitchers to perform well, regardless of whether the game is in-conference or not.

“We’ve shown that we can hold on and win some games,” Cooper said. “These guys do believe they can win, but now you got to go out and play the game correctly, to earn it.”

