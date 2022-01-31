His grandfather is a Rider University baseball legend. His father was an MLB player. His mother was part of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. His sister competes for Yale’s women’s soccer team.

For sophomore shortstop C.J. Pittaro and his family, sports are more than just a hobby — they’re a way of life.

Pittaro started his baseball career at Steinert High School in Hamilton, New Jersey, and made the varsity team as a 14-year-old freshman — his charisma and psyche resonating with his head coach.

“You have to be a special athlete to play a varsity sport [at Steinert] as a freshman,” Steinert varsity baseball coach Brian Giallella told The Daily Collegian. “He has that swagger and this innate style about him . . . cool, calm and collected — that’s his overall being.”

Giallella wasn’t the only one who was impressed by the young shortstop’s play, though.

His father, Chris Pittaro, a former MLB shortstop and current Oakland Athletics’ special assistant to the general manager, thought his son had the potential to play “at the next level.”

“I saw [C.J.] get at-bats against college pitchers at that age,” Chris told the Collegian. “I enjoyed watching the way he went about things and the way he did things, and he competed very well.”

C.J. reeled in the accolades throughout high school, being selected to the all-state and all-district teams twice and the all-conference team three times.

Perfect Game ranked him as the sixth-best player in New Jersey and the second-best shortstop in the state for the class of 2020.

With a scholarship on hand from Vanderbilt, one of college baseball’s strongest programs, the future looked bright for one of New Jersey’s finest.

Coming into Nashville with 18 other top prospects from around the nation, C.J. knew he had his work cut out for him.

“Vanderbilt is just that elite level, where they get so many top players and recruit so many players because they’re unsure if kids are going to sign [to professional baseball] out of high school,” Giallella said.

Pittaro didn’t see much of the field for the Commodores in his debut season and served solely as a pinch hitter, notching just three at-bats.

However, he made the most of these opportunities, collecting three RBIs in the limited action.

Vanderbilt went on to finish as the runner-ups in the 2021 College World Series, falling to SEC rival Mississippi State.

Coming into 2022, the Commodores look poised to make another national title run, but C.J. wanted a real chance to contribute to his squad.

“I loved my time at Vanderbilt. I loved the coaches, loved the players and everybody had a really good time,” C.J. told the Collegian. “I just was looking for an opportunity to play a bigger role.”

C.J. entered his name into the transfer portal, and just like that, his Vanderbilt career ended almost as quickly as it began.

During the summer, it was a current Penn State player who helped persuade C.J. to return north to Happy Valley.

“I played with [junior catcher] Matt Wood for the Newport [Gulls] and he had a lot of really good things to say about the program,” C.J. said. “Coach [Rob] Cooper recruited me also, and I really liked what he had to say.”

In April 2021, the NCAA instated a new transfer rule that would grant first-time transfers immediate eligibility at their new school, allowing C.J. to make an instant impact for the blue and white.

“I’m happy for him and that he has an opportunity to play,” Chris said. “It wasn’t a matter of wanting to leave so much as it was hopefully getting a chance to play.”

With several of last season’s infielders departing State College, C.J. has a chance to step into a new team and show out right away — just like he did at Steinart.

“From what I heard and who I’ve spoken to,” Giallella said, “I feel that he has an excellent shot at playing this year, probably starting again and making a significant impact.”

After losing his senior season in high school to the coronavirus and getting just a few plate appearances in Nashville, C.J. has to prove he can still swing for the fences like he showed in years prior.

However, a solid work ethic will be key for C.J. should he want to see success for the blue and white, and luckily for the sophomore shortstop, he had someone instill that in him at an early age.

“I’ve definitely learned everything that I got from my dad,” C.J. said. “Work hard, keep your head down, mouth shut and just outwork everybody else in the room — that’s something I’ve always tried to do.”

Having seen C.J. play since he was little, Chris knows just what kind of player the Nittany Lions have in his son.

“I think you’re going to get someone that’ll swing the bat, kind of a middle of the lineup type of hitter,” Chris said. “He’s continued to mature physically and get stronger, and I think he’s someone that’s going to make an impact on the ball.”

Growing up in an uber-athletic family with a rich baseball history, C.J. has learned a lot about the game and how to be a strong competitor just like his elders.

Due to the length of a baseball season, C.J. understands peaks and valleys are inevitable, but he’s doing his best to stay focused.

“It’s unforgiving,” C.J. said. “You’re going to have a lot of days where you’re riding behind and a lot of days when you’re down in the dumps — but that’s baseball.

“It’s about keeping this even keel: you’re not trying to ride the highs, you’re not trying to ride the lows. It’s just about the next day, the next pitch and continuing to work hard.”

