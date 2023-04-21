As rain clouds gave way, junior right-hander Jaden Henline toed the rubber on a warm Friday night, embarking on one of his best starts of the 2023 campaign.

Guiding Penn State to a signature series-opening win, effective and efficient were Henline’s bread and butter in the 10-3 win over Ohio State, tallying a season-high seven innings with just three runs coming across to score.

Allowing the Penn State offense to record double-digit runs for the 12th time this season, Henline mixed his pitches and velocities all night long, keeping Buckeye hitters off balance and inducing soft contact across his 117 pitches.

Friday night was also a microcosm of Henline’s consistency throughout the season, developing as the coveted Friday night starter for coach Rob Cooper who’s been able to rely on the New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, native to bring poise and confidence.

Leading the team in innings and ranking second on the team for qualified pitchers in ERA, Henline’s unique and funky delivery has kept hitters guessing all season long, allowing the 6-foot-2 righty to have the ultimate level of deception and dominance on the mound.

For Henline, being the guy to set the tone on the weekend is something he embraces, a “challenge” that the veteran takes on as he’s learned to attack the strike zone and utilize his pitch-mix to battle the best in the Big Ten every weekend. This Friday, with historic rival Ohio State in the opposing dugout, that challenge meant more.

“It just adds fuel to the fire,” Henline said. “I’m a super competitive guy so I love the challenge, you know, Friday night starter. I really just went at guys, trusting my defense like I do every week so those guys really helped me out today.”

Henline has emerged as the catalyst for Penn State’s pitching core not only because of his ability to get hitters out but his unique ability to give Cooper key length, a crucial aspect in trying to salvage a bullpen for two more games.

Improving to 5-1 in the 2023 campaign, the junior righty has a unique mentality on the mound, a man against the world mantra in which he stays “locked in,” a process that’s allowed him to go at least five innings and allow no more than three runs in each of his last five starts.

“It kind of goes blank up there for a little bit,” Henline said. “I get super locked in, I don't really get fazed by much out there so I just have one goal in mind you know, just get the batter out to get to the next next inning.”

A highly-touted prospect and a guy that’s “used to winning” according to Cooper, Henline has unique experience because of his time playing in the 2015 Little League World Series and winning a high school state championship.

While Cooper looked on in the far right corner of the dugout, he was able to watch Henline battle and bury the Buckeyes throughout the contest, encapsulating a development process that culminated this past fall.

“When he got here, you saw that he could have success, you saw that he had the ability and I think just like any other guys trying to feel out the college game a little bit, it really started in the middle of the fall where he really kind of realized, ‘hey, you know what, I am good, I'm good at this level and I can do this’ and he’s been great for us,” Cooper said.

With a two-seam fastball that can touch the low 90s and off-speed pitches that can make hitters look silly, Henline has learned to embrace the moment on the mound, keeping his emotions in check to throw strikes and be consistent.

Senior outfielder Johnny Piacentino, who also set the tone in the bottom of the first inning, recognized how Henline helped the offense pound Ohio State pitching all night long, keeping the potent Penn State bats at the plate with quick innings by Henline.

“I mean, you got right back up to the plate and it feels like you're just batting around at that point,” Piacentino said. “ It gives you a lot of confidence going in because you just keep seeing the pitcher.”

