St. Bonaventure’s last victory came against Fordham — 10 months ago.

It certainly hasn’t been a fruitful stretch for the winless Bonnies, who were outscored 44-141 in their first 14 games.

Through the first two months of the season, the team batting average settled at a modest .230, while the team ERA was a woeful 9.49.

On Wednesday, however, none of this mattered.

Anchored by an impressive pitching performance, the visitors took the Nittany Lions to extra innings before falling 3-2 in the 10th.

Interim head coach B.J. Salerno’s team showed up with an upset on its mind and gave Penn State all it could handle.

“Give [St. Bonaventure] a lot of credit,” Penn State coach Rob Cooper said. “They sure didn’t look like a team trying to find its first win.”

The Bonnies looked poised all night, finding ways to get out of jams while capitalizing on their limited offensive opportunities.

The Nittany Lions left eight players stranded on the base paths, costing an opportunity to end the game in regulation.

If it wasn’t for the late game heroics of pitcher Chase Renner, the Bonnies may have returned to Allegheny as a winning squad.

Four days removed from his first career start, the true freshman, Renner, found himself in an entirely different situation.

It was the top of the 9th in a 2-2 ball game. It was crunch time in Happy Valley, and Renner’s number was called from the bullpen.

“I started off not too hot,” Renner said. “It just took me a little bit to gain the confidence, and from there, I started hitting the zone.”

Outside of a walk in his first batter faced, the Alburtis, Pennsylvania, native pitched with surgical precision.

In two innings pitched, Renner stymied the Bonnies, downing six of the seven batters he saw, three of them by strikeout.

“We believed in him and we thought he could do it,” Cooper said. “I’m really happy for him because he really cares and works hard. It was fun watching him do that.”

With experienced players like Tyler Shingledecker and Jaden Henline still available in the bullpen, the decision for the young Renner may have raised a few eyebrows from the Nittany Lion faithful in attendance.

“It’s forcing guys to get experience,” Cooper said. “You’re lengthening the amount of guys in the bullpen that you can trust because they’re getting these opportunities.”

The gamble paid off in a big way for the blue and white, with Renner earning his first career win dawning the pinstripes.

For Penn State, Wednesday night’s thriller was its first extra innings game in over a year. The last one came against Michigan last March, where the blue and white lost 8-6 in 10 innings.

The hard-fought game is symbolic of a Nittany Lions team that has “emptied the tank” in its latest battles. Beyond wins or losses, Cooper’s goal for his group is to “just compete.”

“Baseball’s a funny game,” shortstop Jay Harry said. “Anyone can beat anyone. [We] just have to keep doing the same stuff and doing the same work.”

If Renner was the hero, then Harry was his sidekick against St. Bonaventure.

The sophomore, Harry, was the best Penn State hitter on the evening, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, including the game-winning single that brought catcher Matt Wood to home plate.

Looking forward, the Nittany Lions will need both Harry and Renner to continue their hot streaks if they want to defeat Maryland on the road this weekend.

The Terrapins enter at an impressive 20-5 mark, ranked No. 25 in the nation by Baseball America.

“[Maryland coach] Rob Vaughn does an incredible job . . . they’re a really good team,” Cooper said.

“It’s why these guys came here,” Cooper said. “They want to play in games like this, representing the school.”

