With Spikes Fest bringing droves of fans to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State donned its blue and white “We Are” uniforms, sweeping Delaware State to pick up its first three-game win streak since March.

Breaking out the brooms with another dominant offensive display, graduate student right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk bounced back in a big way after back-to-back tough starts, guiding the blue and white to a 15-3 drubbing.

Despite allowing a combined 11 runs in his previous two starts, Ouderkirk was effective and efficient, inducing soft contact and forcing the Hornets hitters to swing under the ball, posting five innings with three runs and four strikeouts.

“I felt like the fastball was in the zone more,” Ouderkirk said. “I really trusted my defense, you know, got a lot of early outs in the count, a lot of ground balls, a lot of fly balls and just kind of relied on the defense.”

It was another wire-to-wire win for Penn State, which scored early and often, capitalizing on runs in five consecutive innings as senior outfielder Tayven Kelley broke out of a slump, going 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs.

As Penn State recorded double-digit runs for the eighth time in the 2023 campaign, a pair of graduate students carried the load as Grant Norris scored three runs to go along with two hits and Thomas Bramley notched three RBIs.

Penn State opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, executing a double steal which scored Norris who extended his hit streak to eight games. Despite entering with a 1-for-13 skid, Kelley blasted a double to right-center field, scoring junior outfielder Billy Gerlott to give the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead.

“I just tried to simplify everything honestly,” Kelley said. “I've been kind of struggling as of late so staying as short and compact as I can through the baseball and sticking to right-center kind of worked out for me today.”

With his blistering speed, junior infielder Kyle Hannon led off the bottom of the third with his first triple of the season. A few pitches later from Delaware State starter Peter Carreca, Bramley flared a single into right, scoring Hannon.

The offensive onslaught progressed as Norris continued his dominant stretch, blasting an RBI ground-rule double which scored Bramley. Then, freshman Bobby Marsh smoked a single, scoring Norris to put the Nittany Lions ahead 5-0 after three.

As Ouderkirk silenced the Hornets, Kelley started the bottom of the fourth with a triple, later scoring on an RBI double from Tyson Cooper. With Cooper 90 feet away, a sacrifice fly from Bramley put Penn State up 7-0 at the end of four innings.

In the fifth, junior C.J. Pittaro strode to the plate as a pinch hitter, driving in a run with an infield single. With runners on the corners, Kelley blasted his second triple of the game, recording his third RBI of the contest and giving Penn State a 10-run advantage.

Delaware State got on the scoreboard with three runs in the top of the sixth and Ouderkirk was charged with all three. In relief, sophomore left-hander Anthony Steele recorded a pair of strikeouts to limit the damage.

The Nittany Lions responded with authority in the bottom of the sixth, as the blue and white scored four runs courtesy of RBIs from Steele, Tyson Cooper and Derek Cease who brought home a pair.

As Steele fired another scoreless top of the seventh inning, the run rule was implemented, putting an end to a dominant weekend by Penn State.

“I think first and foremost our biggest thing was we were trying to kind of get back to who we are and, you know, I thought Thursday we pressed…” coach Rob Cooper said. “Yesterday and Today felt a lot more like us. You know, I’m proud of the way the bats were mature and didn't waste a lot of at-bats.”

