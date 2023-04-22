As prolific and dominant catcher Matt Wood left for the professional ranks after being drafted by the Brewers, Penn State needed an answer. In 2023, they found one with Thomas Bramley.

A graduate student transfer from Mount St. Mary’s, Bramley has been the unsung hero of the Nittany Lion squad, acting as the engine that makes the machine run to fill the void left by the departure of Wood, becoming one of the most consistent hitters in the country.

Making his trek from the DMV to Happy Valley to join his family lineage that’s called Penn State home, Bramley played in his 159th collegiate game Saturday night, guiding Penn State to a signature, series-clinching win against historic rival Ohio State.

Getting a hit in all but six games throughout this season, Bramley’s ability to catch a talented pitching core and hit at a high level is what makes him unique and dominant, a cornerstone piece in Rob Cooper’s lineup that ties it together like a bow.

Leading the blue and white with a .344 batting average, .479 on-base percentage and a 1.002 OPS, Bramley’s veteran leadership and poised presence has allowed him to cultivate a unique connection with his teammates, a connection he’s soaking in as the season roars on.

“I really just try to not take anything for granted,” Bramley said. “You know, I've been here playing this game for a long time, so I'm just trying to continue having fun with it.”

After playing four seasons at Mount St. Mary’s, Bramley needed to learn the signs, tendencies and talents of an entirely different pitching staff. With a calm and stoic demeanor behind the plate, he’s allowed his highly-talented pitchers to pound the zone and throw the ball with confidence, key aspects for the Nittany Lions pitching unit.

In addition to his catching ability, Bramley swings an elite bat, despite his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame. To go along with a 37-game on-base streak that was snapped last Sunday against Purdue, Bramley holds 44 hits, 29 RBIs, nine doubles and 32 walks.

Despite his achievements at the plate, Bramley continues to take it all in with his family and teammates by his side, allowing the Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, native to enjoy his final season of college baseball.

“I’m just trying to try not to just change anything or overthink anything,” Bramley said. “I’m just trying to trust the process of what I've been doing over the last couple of years and just obviously just have fun, enjoy my last year.”

When Cooper needed to replace Wood, who won the Big Ten batting title in 2022, he understood that redshirt Josh Spiegel was waiting in the wings as another poised veteran option to take the reins in the recent line of Penn State catchers.

Recognized as a “professional hitter” by Cooper and a leader who plays with an “even keel,” the graduate student utilityman who can play catcher and the outfield has been able to maintain a consistent approach throughout his five seasons in college, putting a permanent glue over the hole left by Wood.

“When Matt Wood led the Big Ten in hitting the thing, I tried to tell people ‘Look, it's not just that he's a good hitter, and he led the entire Big Ten in hitting, he did it while catching.’ Like that's not easy to do, and Tommy Bramley’s the same thing, it’s not easy to do,” Cooper said.

In baseball, relationships between battery-mates are unique and allow a talented pitcher to have trust in his stuff while mixing velocities and movements at a high level to get guys out and ultimately win games.

For junior right-hander Travis Luensmann, there’s been a unique relationship built with Bramley upon the pillars of trust and cohesiveness. For Luensmann, who has professional aspirations, having Bramley around the team is cultivating a special culture in the pitching room and the entire locker room.

“Thomas is a great guy, I love being around him,” Luensmann said. “We give him fun all the time, calling him grandpa, calling him old and all that.

I mean, he's a great guy to be around, a great guy for the clubhouse, so just building relationships with him and the rest of the team has been kind of a big thing here, so I mean, if we can just keep doing that, it’s gonna give us more wins, I think.”

