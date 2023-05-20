‘I didn’t get it done’ | Rob Cooper reflects on time with Penn State baseball following resignation

Ten seasons, a decade of campaigns, 467 games — however you choose to slice it, Rob Cooper has been with Penn State for a long time.

However, after a decade of leading the blue and white, Cooper’s run in Happy Valley will officially end Saturday.

The longtime head coach announced his resignation Friday afternoon, ahead of the team’s 5-3 upset of No. 23 Maryland at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

With one game remaining at the helm of Penn State, Cooper’s record stands at 198-269, giving him a .433 win percentage. Without a shot to make the Big Ten Tournament, after a blowout loss to Nebraska sealed its demise, Cooper’s era will end with just one postseason appearance.

At a university like Penn State, excellence in athletics is expected at all levels, especially in a well-established sport like baseball.

“As a coach you know that you’ve got to do certain things,” Cooper said. “I didn’t get it done.”

Taking responsibility for shortcomings was commonplace for Cooper. Whether it was on a short or long-term level, the coach seldomly placed the blame on his players, and if he did, that blame was quickly redirected to reflect mistakes on behalf of himself and his coaching staff.

Cooper fought for his players, tooth and nail, both off the field and on it.

Though his emotion may be best recognized from the fiery outbursts while arguing calls at the plate or around the bases, the Nittany Lion coach showed similar passion when it came time to talk about a player’s or team’s performance with the media after a game.

“It was a great start and one we desperately needed,” Cooper said of right-hander Tommy Molsky’s performance on the bump Friday. “This is a guy that was highly recruited kid out of high school, had opportunities to potentially sign [a professional contract] but made a choice to come here and struggle, but [he] never got down, never quit.

“He’s a great kid, he’s a competitor. He loves his teammates. [I’m] proud of him.”

Glowing rants about how guys have overcome hardships and gotten better over time was a near guarantee during Cooper’s tenure and was another indicator of his character.

That strong nature likely is what kept him at Penn State for so long through season after season of underwhelming results.

But with new leadership in town, expectations have changed and seats are hot.

“I had a great conversation with [Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics] Dr. [Pat] Kraft, who I think is going to do great things here at Penn State,” Cooper said when asked about the process behind his decision to step down. “When you’re the head coach at a place like Penn State, you need to do better.”

While 2023 has generally been another disappointing year for Penn State, ironically Cooper will accomplish something on his way out that he’s done just once before in a full season in Happy Valley — finishing .500 or better.

Celebrating such an accomplishment would be setting the bar near the floor, something Kraft is unlikely to do early in his reign.

This seems to be something Penn State’s manager is aware and understanding of.

“I respect the vision of what the administration’s getting ready to do,” Cooper said. “I love this place. My family and I have loved being a part of this community and this university, and that’s not going to change.”

After 10 seasons in Happy Valley, Cooper will have one more shot to take home a win at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as the Nittany Lions take on No. 23 Maryland at noon on Saturday.

Though Cooper was adamant about this weekend not being about him and focusing on his departing players, mixing an already emotional Senior Day with his departure will undoubtedly create an emotional closing day for the blue and white.

“I love these guys, they’re a good group,” Cooper said. “I’m just happy they were able to get a win. We get one more opportunity tomorrow to come out, be together and play, and I know these guys will go out and fight.”

