You’ve got dirt, you’ve got clay and you’ve got grass seed, and then there’s more than that.

But regardless of what Medlar Field at Lubrano Park needs, Matt Neri is there to take care of the home of Penn State baseball and the State College Spikes.

Neri has served as the senior sports turf manager, essentially the groundskeeper, of the park since its grand opening in 2006.

He said he learned his craft working as an assistant groundskeeper at the then-Blair County Ballpark, home of the Altoona Curve, until his arrival in State College.

The Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, native said he originally planned to become a teacher, but after working outside for extended periods, he realized he wasn’t meant for an indoor occupation.

But the hours on the field are a bit different than those of a school.

An afternoon gameday begins far before 6 p.m., he said. On a drier day, Neri might begin preparations around 9 a.m., often watering the field to give the soil some moisture for later.

“Most fans that come here see me watering [the field] before the game, they think [I’m] just keeping the dust down, but that’s been going on all day,” Neri told The Daily Collegian.

He said by game time, he wants the infield to almost act as a cork board, where players’ cleats sink in and out like thumb tacks.

After general infield maintenance, Neri said he’ll mow the grass, an endeavor which normally lasts around two and a half hours, given the sheer size of the outfield and other spaces and the patterns he must mow in them.

Most of the time is spent in just a few places, though, Neri said — the pitcher’s mound and the plate.

Crafting a perfect mound and a comfortable batting zone is not only an intricate process for a good baseball game but something Neri finds personal fulfillment in, he said.

“We really pride ourselves on our mound, and we’ve been told by various pitchers that it’s their favorite mound,” Neri said.

Before the umpire calls, “play ball,” Neri said he helps each team set up for pregame batting practice and infield sessions.

Then comes the final hose down, chalk up and nine innings of America's pastime.

But Neri isn’t working alone.

While Penn State baseball claims the field, he said he works with a crew of about 10 students, who mostly major in turfgrass science and are paid as part-time employees.

These students aid Neri in various general setup tasks, drag the field with him after the third and sixth innings and breakdown the playing area postgame.

“It’s a valuable experience for them. It helps me. I really enjoy that aspect of it,” Neri said. “My original goal was to be a teacher. I’ve been able to kind of do that in a way, trying to show these guys the business a little bit.”

Hunter Finn came to Penn State as a civil engineering student, but he soon realized that’s not the way he wanted to spend his life.

When his adviser mentioned Penn State’s famed turfgrass science program, Finn (junior-turfgrass science) said he was immediately intrigued.

“And once I heard baseball, I knew that’s what I wanted to do because I’ve been around baseball fields and baseball in general since I was born,” Finn told the Collegian.

A native of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series, Finn said he didn’t want to be “blindsided in Boston” during his summer internship at Fenway Park.

This prompted him to join the crew and gain some experience in field management.

Finn said his fondest memories at the park this season actually came from a connection back home, not on the management side of things.

On March 30, Penn State went to extra innings against St. Bonaventure, whose starting pitcher also hailed from South Williamsport and was a friend and former teammate of Finn’s.

But this memory and others aren’t formed without the work of Finn, Neri and the rest of the grounds crew, and this season’s tasks have been anything but easy, Neri said.

In fact, the first two Penn State home games this season against Niagara were canceled due to inclimate weather and the lack of a playable field, which Neri called “disappointing.”

“You’re really trying to control something that’s uncontrollable,” Neri said. “Some years are great, some years aren’t. This wasn’t a very good early spring for us.”

The groundskeeper said preparing the field for early home games is consistently the season’s “biggest challenge.”

But the materials Neri and the crew use may alleviate that challenge.

For infield mixes, clay and conditioners, better known to most as field-dry, Neri orders from the Grove City, Pennsylvania-based company DuraEdge.

The top layer of the field, Neri said, is made of an infield mix of vitrified clay. This shades the true soil beneath and gives it a sweet red color, which is pleasant to look at in the summer, he said.

“Mostly, [that] is what the guys are playing in, that’s what they’re sliding in,” he said. “The cleat will go through into the soil and come out like a push pin.”

The base soil of the field also comes from the Keystone State, Neri said. But instead of coming from 150 miles away in Grove City, it comes mostly from recycled native soil from the surrounding parking lots from when Medlar Field at Lubrano Park was constructed.

Another material, tough and rice-sized chips of calcined clay, is used in rainy situations to absorb moisture, Neri said.

The material is specially mined and kilned to thousands of degrees in Mississippi to give the material pores, which absorb water quite well, according to the groundskeeper.

The grass, Neri said, was originally the classic Kentucky Bluegrass, well-known to most Americans. But now perennial ryegrass grows in its place, though another invasive grass called poa annua — which blows in from surrounding fields — discolors some spots in the outfield.

A specialized mower without a traditional rotary blade is used to cut this grass. The especially sharp stationary blade on the crew’s riding mower snips the grass “almost like a pair of scissors,” Neri said.

For the cost of the specialized mower, Neri said one “could buy a nice car.”

Though the grounds crew doesn’t keep track of the exact amount used, water is a vital resource for maintenance of both the infield and outfield.

Seeing examples in the occasionally dire water conservation situations in the American West, Neri said he finds it “important to utilize water as best he can.”

He said he also hopes to soon upgrade the park’s irrigation system, which hasn’t been changed since 2006.

Though he said he does use petroleum-based fertilizers for the grass, Neri said most of the fertilizer is organic long-acting processed chicken manure from eastern Pennsylvania.

Pesticides and fungicides are also occasionally used to keep diseases out of the field, Neri said. These, in addition to fast-acting fertilizers and some green dyes, help give the grass a basil color.

“I can spray that stuff in the morning, and I can watch the field green up by the afternoon,” Neri said.

Collin Hall also works on the park’s grounds crew to gain experience for his major and potential career.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native said he has been around sports his entire life. His family are the proprietors of a golf course in his hometown, and he said he’ll go south to Baltimore to intern for the Ravens this summer.

Hall (junior-turfgrass science) has worked at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Reading Phillies, for the past three seasons. He said he and the grounds crew “all get along” and “have one common goal” of making a safe and playable field.

“I didn’t realize how long days could be until I started working in the sports scene,” Hall told the Collegian. “I didn’t realize how much stuff has to be done [to maintain it] in a highly efficient way.”