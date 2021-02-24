Although solid when called upon, Penn State didn’t need a whole lot from its relievers in its 10-5 2020 campaign.

Many of the team’s wins came in convincing fashion with blowouts as there were only two save opportunities throughout the season.

Regardless, the bullpen played a big part in helping coach Rob Cooper’s pitching staff achieve the best ERA in the Big Ten.

Cooper’s relievers also played an important role by supplementing solid starting pitching and making sure the Nittany Lions had the opportunity to win games — even if they ended up walking away without the W. Penn State only lost by four or more runs twice in 15 games.

Here are some names to check for when someone trots to the mound at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in 2021.

Tyler Shingledecker, sophomore

Tyler Shingledecker adds a dimension to the bullpen that isn’t very common for Penn State — a left-handed reliever.

In 2020, Shingledecker was able to eat up innings as a long reliever, piling up 14 innings pitched in just five relief appearances.

He worked through those innings to the tune of a 0.64 ERA and a .067 opponent batting average.

The lefty didn’t strike batters out at a very high rate, as he only had seven on the year. However, he stayed consistently in the strike zone, only walking one batter.

If Shingledecker — who saw 19 appearances for the Nittany Lions during his freshman campaign — can build on experience coming into his third year, he will play a big role as an inning eater for Cooper’s squad.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Jared Freilich, redshirt junior

Jared Freilich transferred to Penn State from Polk State after his redshirt freshman season. Prior to Polk State, he spent his redshirt year on the roster as a Kentucky Wildcat.

In 2020, Freilich tied for the team lead with five relief appearances, but only had 6.1 innings pitched.

Although he’s not likely to be used as someone to eat up long innings like Shingledecker, Freilich has shown an ability to get the blue and white out of some late-game jams. He ended the season with a 1.42 ERA while tallying two saves and a 2-0 record.

Now entering his fifth year on a collegiate baseball roster, Freilich is one of the elder statesmen among the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-7 righty will likely reprise his role as a late-inning reliever and potentially see a few save opportunities. If he builds on the success he had in 2020, he will be a force at the back end of the bullpen.

Mason Mellott, junior

Although farfetched, Mason Mellott has an opportunity to make history in Happy Valley.

He currently sits tied for sixth on Penn State’s all-time saves list with nine, 16 saves away from the leader, Jack Anderson.

In his sophomore campaign in 2019, Mellott finished with five saves, tied for eighth on the Penn State all-time single season saves list (Anderson also leads that category with 13 in 2016).

However, Mellott was unable to record a save through five appearances in 2020 en route to a 2-1 record with a 2.25 ERA.

In order for him to come anywhere close to making history, Mellott would need to be the one standing on the bump as the final out is recorded in many close games for Penn State this season. Still, it is doable — especially if he decides to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility.

Regardless of his chances to climb the ranks of Penn State’s record books, it’s clear that Cooper trusts Mellott to have the ball in his hands in an important situation.

In his fourth year on the squad, Mellott needs to use his experience in pressure-filled situations to propel the blue and white to some late-game victories.