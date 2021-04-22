How Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is setting sustainability standard for State College, beyond

When Medlar Field at Lubrano Park was erected in 2006, it didn’t just become the fancy new ballpark that housed Penn State baseball and the State College Spikes — it entrenched itself as a piece of history.

The $31.4 million dollar investment became the first LEED-certified baseball stadium in the world.

LEED, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world, and garnering a certification is “a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership,” according to its website.

Spikes Director of Communications Joe Putnam said the initiative to have the stadium LEED certified began at the top with Spikes Chairman Chuck Greenberg.

Once the partnership with Penn State brass was able to produce the project, the history the park made became a “point of pride” for the club.

“Building Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, going green and hopefully making a positive impact on the environment as a result was always very important from day one,” Putnam told The Daily Collegian.

Half of the namesake for the stadium and a donor to the project, Anthony Lubrano, wasn’t informed about the certification until after the fact, but he didn’t have any complaints when it happened.

“I thought it was a great idea. At that point, we were a leader,” Lubrano told the Collegian. “I thought it was good for us to be in that position. Medlar Field at Lubrano Park was cutting-edge when it was built in 2006, and I thought this was only appropriate for us to do the same with respect to the LEED recognition.”

Lubrano also said he thinks the facility serves as a point of reference in the community.

“There need to be examples of organizations that take that initiative. This is a perfect example,” Lubrano said. “If you’re in State College, you point to this as the example now. From an environmental standpoint, certainly you can point to it as an example of us practicing what we preach.”

In addition to being the first LEED-certified baseball stadium in the world, the Spikes played host to the very first green Minor League All-Star game in 2009 as a part of the now-defunct New York-Penn League. They also used their platform to institute “Going Green” nights throughout their regular season.

On a trip around the stadium, some of the aspects that make up the certification start to stand out.

Nearly every corner you turn to, there’s a green recycling bin. Take a trip through the men’s restrooms, you’ll notice that the urinals don’t require a flush — just one of many avenues of water conservation employed throughout the facility.

Lights in many areas of the ballpark have automatic, energy-saving sensors that cause them to shut off after a certain period of time with no movement. The club even recycles as much of the concession cooking oil as possible.

On top of those things, the facility was built directly next to public transportation routes and only had two small parking lots constructed around the area. Instead, the project relied on the lots in place for Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center rather than tearing up more land.

“Some [practices] are put in place from the start, some are practices that we have engaged in throughout the years, but they all come together,” Putnam said. “... Creating a building that not only is part of this campus, but gives back to this campus as well — that’s a very big thing.”

The green initiatives employed in the stadium extend well beyond the physical building aspect as well.

Despite not having much involvement in actually getting the certification, Senior Sports Turf Manager Matt Neri has made sure to uphold the standard the certification set with his work on the field.

“I thought ‘If we’re going to be the first LEED-certified ballpark in the world, the least I can do is try to do the field in a little bit more of an environmentally friendly manner,’” Neri told the Collegian.

Prior to working with the Spikes at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Neri said he started learning about environmentally conscious groundskeeping from his first boss when he worked for the Altoona Curve.

He said his old boss introduced him to organic fertilizers from environmentally-safe sources and “cultural practices” that reduce pesticide use.

“Before I even got here, we were trying to do things a little differently than a lot of places were. We were trying to be a little more environmentally conscious,” Neri said. “It just kind of carried over here. It was cool, because we’re a LEED-certified ballpark, so we’re bringing our environmentally-friendly methods to an environmentally-friendly ballpark.”

One of those organic fertilizers comes from a bit of an unexpected place — Neri said the fertilizer he uses most is produced from chicken byproduct. Although unusual, the key for Neri is that it actually works.

The chicken farms have to do something with the byproduct anyway, so buying the product can even be cheaper than typical fertilizers. Therefore, using environmentally-friendly fertilizer has been a “win-win.”

Now 15 years since Medlar Field at Lubrano Park came into existence and received its certification, Neri wants the park to keep up with the worldwide move toward sustainability.

“We’ve been on the forefront of this for years, and it’s important that we don’t fall back,” Neri said. “It’s all around us. We’re on a college campus with kind of this cutting-edge, green technology. We’re right in the middle of that, so it’s important that we continue that legacy.”

In Neri’s approach to the field, he and his team avoid overwatering it to allow the sod to grow its own roots in addition to avoiding pesticide usage unless “absolutely” necessary.

He said they try to give the field “vitamins” to try to keep it from getting “sick” as an analogy.

“Instead of just taking an antibiotic, maybe you need to get a little healthier,” Neri said. “Maybe you should eat better or maybe you should take some vitamins. That’s kind of what we do with the field. Build a better plant so hopefully you don’t need those ‘medicines.’”

Neri said he hopes some of his practices create a larger message for people around the world.

“If we can maintain a beautiful, professional baseball field using limited environmentally-harmful products and really just do it the right way, then the homeowner can do the same thing and keep their lawn the same way,” Neri said. “We can be an example here of how to do it the right way, and hopefully that can spread. We only have one planet. Let’s take care of it.”

Sustainability has become a hot topic for organizations as they build new buildings and stadiums, such as Nationals Park in Washington D.C., which was the first major league ballpark to be LEED certified.

Putnam said the Spikes also often hear about major tech companies like Amazon promoting sustainability and hopes Medlar Field at Lubrano Park continues to push that trend.

“Do I think that construction taking place now is directly impacted by what happened when Medlar field was being built? Probably not,” Putnam said. “But Medlar Field being that first one sort of pushes everyone else forward and helps create that progress. Hopefully, when we look back, we can say Medlar Field was at the forefront and at the cusp of these changes for sports facilities, stadiums and arenas across the country and across the world.”

While Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is playing a major role in changing the landscape for the building of sports facilities, Putnam said the discussion around green initiatives extends past the game of baseball.

“It’s so important, just from the fact of living here in this world among humans,” Putnam said. “Sustainability and trying to turn the things around in the environment here and minimize and hopefully reverse damage that’s been done to it. It’s a very big issue for all of us, not just us here in the baseball world.”