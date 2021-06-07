Sports have been deeply rooted into Penn State culture since the founding of its team athletics in the late 1800s. With a wide array of teams consistently placing in the top 25 in 2021, that sentiment still holds true today.

Yet, the success of the Nittany Lions goes much deeper than their main campus. With 19 satellite campuses across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, five of which compete at the Division III level, many are not aware of the stories behind these programs.

One baseball team in particular is making strides toward becoming a Division III powerhouse: Look no further than Penn State Abington, which is hotter than ever, but completely fell under the radar.

Abington hired Josh Copskey as head coach of its baseball team in 2017. In the short four-year span of his tenure, Abington has had its best stretch of baseball in program history.

Before his arrival, Abington had only two winning seasons since 2012. However, the program has made a complete turnaround.

Already under Copskey’s belt is an NEAC Conference Championship in 2019 and regular season title in 2021. Without a losing season since the coach's arrival, the question is: What changed?

From top to bottom, the team needed a new culture.

Copskey said it started with setting standards for the recruits coming into the program, but also for the returning players of the prior coaching regime. However, the credit does not only fall on the head coach.

“It was a collective effort,” Copskey told The Daily Collegian. “The younger guys came in and bought into what we were about.”

The expectation was put in place, but it was up to everyone to buy in. Fast forward to today, and that culture is paying dividends.

Penn State Abington baseball’s recent achievements have gone further than the team itself, with individual success as a byproduct of how the program is quickly improving. With four players making NEAC All-Conference First Team and two on the Second Team, the talent is on the rise.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Rising sophomore Justin Fogel was one of the players to earn major honors from the NEAC — Fogel was named the NEAC Rookie of the Year.

He said he believes earning such honors cannot only be accredited to himself but to his teammates and coaches as well.

“[The award] meant a lot to me on a personal level but also the team as well,” Fogel told the Collegian. “If I didn’t have the guys pushing me to be better, then I would not be at that level in my first year in the NEAC.”

As one of the younger members of the club, Fogel offered high praise for the attitude the coaching staff put in place.

“We’re just going to keep raising our standards even higher,” Fogel said. “Losing in the conference championship just isn’t good enough anymore.”

After its school record 18-3 regular season and being the reigning champions of the NEAC Conference Tournament, the team had a lot of expectations to live up to. Unfortunately for Penn State Abington, the team fell short in its chance to repeat as champions in the 2021 NEAC Conference Championship.

The team lost in a two-game series to rival branch campus Penn State Harrisburg, which has been making a name for itself in the NEAC as well.

Rising fifth-year senior Ryan McCarty — the team leader and star player on the squad according to Copskey — isn’t going to forget the loss.

“You want to be the best branch campus,” McCarty told the Collegian. “A lot of guys going into the offseason are going to remember that feeling.”

At this point, all that’s left for Abington is to prepare for the next season.

“Control what you can control” is a sentiment Coach Copskey wants the team to buy into, and McCarty said it all starts with the weight room.

For him, it goes much deeper than getting stronger.

“It’s a mental game,” McCarty said. “The weight room really changes who you are as a player.”

With Abington having most of its players returning for the 2022 season, the expectations are high. However, the team hasn’t gotten ahead of itself.

“We’re underdogs. We’re small and just starting to make a name for ourselves in the region,” Fogel said. “Because of that, we can compete with the best.”

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE