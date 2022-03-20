Aside from a sloppy fourth inning that let up three runs, Penn State’s pitching put up consistent zeroes next to Milwaukee’s section of the scoreboard on Saturday afternoon with the power and consistency of three prime pitchers.

Freshman Tommy Molsky started the game, and by the time he exited he had not let up a hit or an earned run.

The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native threw consistently faster than any other pitcher on either roster by several miles per hour, though a wild pitch and failed tag out at home allowed for two Milwaukee runs and his exit from the game.

But this is all part of a grander team philosophy, according to head coach Rob Cooper.

The longtime coach said that this year’s pitching game plan consists of multiple pitchers coming in for “shorter bursts.”

After the wild pitch in the fourth, Cooper said Molsky’s burst was popped for the day.

“Tommy didn’t do anything wrong, it’s just sort of our philosophy right now,” Cooper said postgame.

Molsky also mentioned this type of play as integral to Penn State’s pitching strategy, though he said he “got a little scraped up” trying to make his play at the plate as well.

“It’s a lot easier to hit someone when they’re 80 or 90 pitches deep into a game,” Molsky said, “but it’s a lot harder to hit a fresh arm you haven’t seen much.”

Known for his fastball, the freshman, Molksy, said he uses the pitch, which routinely reaches into the mid-90 mph range, to blow away batters and keep them on their toes with his off-speed pitches.

