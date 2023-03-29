After what seemed like a disheartening weekend sweep at the hands of Michigan, the Nittany Lions returned to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with their heads held high to face in-state rival Pitt.

The energy in the ballpark was high as fans poured into the stadium to watch the rivalry battle, but some fans came for another reason altogether.

That’s right, people. Dollar. Dog. Night.

Penn State fans showed out en masse to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday night to chow down and throw down; a whopping 1,737 hot dogs were massacred during the 4-hour game.

When asked about the energy from the home crowd, both the players and coach Rob Cooper attributed part of the win to Dollar Dog Night.

“It was fun today. It really was, it was cool.” Cooper said. “You can really feel [the crowd]. And with Dollar Dog Night? That’ll do it, too. $5 and you eat like a king.”

“I mean if we have to do dollar dogs every night, I’m willing to do whatever it takes.” Third baseman Grant Norris said postgame. “You know, it really just means a lot, and I think that’s why we’ve had such success at home this year. Really good fan turnouts definitely helps.”

High team morale also was highly attributed to the success of the Penn State offense on Tuesday night.

Every player in the Nittany Lion starting nine had a hit against the Panthers, with players like Jay Harry, Billy Gerlott and Tayven Kelley having three hits apiece in a 21-hit outing.

The blue and white doubled both the run total and the hit total of the Panthers as the Nittany Lions scored 16 runs on 21 hits and three errors, compared to eight runs on nine hits and three errors for Pitt.

After what some would call a disappointing and even demoralizing weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan, it was as if the games never happened in the Nittany Lion locker room.

When asked about team morale following the away game series against Michigan, Norris said the team moved on quickly.

“You know, at the end of the day it's over with. I mean, it’s something we can learn from, both pitchers and hitters. I feel like we were hitting the ball well, and then in Ann Arbor, we just didn't get the job done,” Norris said.

Penn State scored a combined eight runs through all three games against Michigan, a total that looks even worse after seeing that the Nittany Lions doubled that total just in Tuesday night’s game.

The blue and white combined for 19 hits on the weekend which was also dwarfed by the 21 hits on Tuesday night. If these totals tell you anything, it’s that the Nittany Lions are a different beast with a chip on their shoulder.

When asked about how he felt about team morale in the dugout, Cooper said it really had no effect on his team’s play on Tuesday night.

“I think our guys were pissed that we didn’t play well there, and you have to tip your hat to Michigan, but we just have to get over it and get better,” Cooper said. “We just have to improve and play the game that’s in front of us.”

Following Tuesday night’s win against Pitt, the Nittany Lions are set for a three-game home series this coming weekend against a surging Indiana team.

The Hoosiers hold an impressive 18-7 record as they head to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park following a home sweep of Big Ten rival Ohio State.

“We just have to continue to build off of tonight,” Cooper said. “Just have to point out the stuff we did really well offensively. We have to ask ourselves ‘What can we do better?’”

