When Steven Miller left North Hills High School in 2018, he headed to Penn State without a scholarship offer from coach Rob Cooper. Five years later on a chilly afternoon against Indiana, he posted the most dominant performance of his collegiate career.

During a strong high school career that featured a WPIAL Championship, Miller was predominantly an infielder, but when Miller came to Happy Valley, he joined the baseball team as a walk-on and was even cut for a short time. He was later put back on the roster as a pitcher when a player was ineligible due to poor grades.

An engineering major who dons the recognizable “FTK” slogan on his glove, Miller pitched just 19 and one-third innings in his first three seasons. After posting a 6.35 ERA in a career high 39 and two-thirds innings last season, Miller is in the midst of a breakout campaign in 2023.

In a 4-1 loss in Game 1 to Indiana, starter Daniel Ouderkirk struggled with command in the early innings and with his troubles mounting, Miller was brought in after Ouderkirk recorded five outs. Miller stayed on the mound the rest of the way.

Posting a career-high seven and one-third shutout innings with a career-high seven strikeouts, the Pittsburgh native kept the Nittany Lions within striking distance for the entirety of the contest, holding the dangerous Indiana lineup scoreless for seven consecutive innings.

Penn State brought in Miller to stop the bleeding in hopes of sparking a comeback later in the game, and he embarked on what Cooper called a “Herculean effort,” allowing just four hits and walking one batter.

“He's what a Penn Stater is all about,” Cooper said. “He's one of our best guys and one of our most dependable and one of our hardest workers and one of the guys that wants to win, and he's gonna graduate with a degree in engineering and probably make more money than I do next year.”

Since allowing eight runs in just three and one-third innings on March 8 against a North Carolina team that boasts one of the best offenses in the country, Miller has been lights out, allowing just one earned run over 13 and a third.

With 28 strikeouts in 26 innings and a 3.81 ERA, Miller’s poise and ability to generate swings and misses allows him to be one of Cooper’s most reliable relievers, a far cry from where he was just years ago when he was a newcomer without a spot on the team.

“I came in and said ‘Penn State's for me,’ and this place has helped me back,” Miller said. “I came in as a position player, not even a pitcher, and now here I am, throwing well. There's nothing much else to say. I was built from a position player to now a pretty good pitcher.”

As Miller and redshirt senior Josh Spiegel walked to greet reporters, the latter walked gingerly with a large bag of ice wrapped around his ankle, eye black smattered and smeared on his face.

Despite battling an injury, Spiegel posted a 4-for-5 day with four RBIs in the second game where Penn State lost 22-11, its worst loss of the season. As he sat next to Miller, he knew the offense let him down, recognizing Miller’s efforts by saying, “We gotta help him.”

“He pretty much gave us a chance to try to come back and win that game, and we didn't do anything offensively to help him,” Spiegel said. “Definitely one of our leader pitchers, one of the guys that we can trust to go out there and get people out.”

As a leader of a talented bullpen that features seasoned veterans and a highly talented young core, Miller watched from the bench as his fellow pitchers struggled in Game 2, giving up a season high 22 runs with seven walks and four hit by pitches.

While Miller knows his group will rebound and bounce back from a rough second game on the mound, his efforts from the first game allowed him to talk to his group after the conclusion of a long day at the ballpark, telling all the pitchers that tomorrow is a new day.

“Now one of the big things we've talked about is just finishing this game, and then we're coming back Tuesday,” Miller said. “Nothing from today ends up on Tuesday, so it's just a totally new game, totally new day for the pitchers and we're going to get ahead of guys and just go attack.”

