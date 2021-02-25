Penn State opens its 2021 baseball season on March 5, and the 10-day weather forecast for University Park currently shows rain and a high temperature in the low-40s—anything but beautiful baseball weather.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, their season opener will be played in an indoor stadium away from home — but that doesn’t mean they won’t face inclement weather at all during the season.

Junior pitcher Bailey Dees said he remembers a few years ago when the team was met with some “weird” delays, including snow later in the spring, and even a fog delay.

Dees hails from North Carolina, a state not nearly as notorious for harsh winters as Pennsylvania.

And it took him some time to adjust when he came to Happy Valley.

“In North Carolina, it does get cold, but nothing like this, where it’s snowing most of the year,” Dees told The Daily Collegian. “It’s definitely a challenge coming up here and playing in the cold. Playing in warmer weather for the first few series each year definitely helps until you get into late March when it starts to warm up — but not really. It’s still cold.”

Dees said it takes him longer to warm up and to throw hard in the cold. He said he combats it by wearing long sleeves all year and wearing a parka while in the dugout between innings.

So how do the Nittany Lions manage to play a full season every year? Matt Neri.

The senior sports turf manager of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Neri has held the role ever since the ballpark was erected in 2006. In short, he’s the groundskeeper.

“[Neri] does a fantastic job,” Dees said. “If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t play nearly as many games as we do here. You can tell he knows what he’s doing, and he treats the field like it’s his own child.”

Neri said in order to get the field in shape for the season, it has to start well before games are even thought about.

“There’s a lot of things we can do in the fall to prepare for the spring,” Neri told the Collegian. “The more you can get done in the fall before winter, the better off you’ll be once the snow melts.”

Neri said his crew’s typical fall maintenance starts with leveling out the infield and then aerating the field. He said they’ve even tried painting the field green in recent years in hopes it will help the field produce a little more heat.

Despite the challenges and preparation required, Neri likes his chances against the weather as long as he can have the field dried out by early March and put the tarp down.

However, if the snow doesn’t thaw, he said there’s not much to do but pray for some sun.

“Nine times out of 10, we’ll have this thing ready,” Neri said. “[But] it’s always that 10th year where we just get this crazy cold weather. There’s not a lot you can do at that point.”

For that reason, Neri said there’s “absolutely” some luck involved with his work.

He said sometimes the crew will check “every radar in the world,” expect a storm and have rain in the parking lot but not on the field.

“That’s what we count on here in the spring,” Neri said. “Please, give us four or five decent days. It doesn’t have to be hot. Just give us some sunshine and a little bit of luck and we’ll get this thing ready.”

When it comes to his time in Happy Valley, Neri said he has a great relationship with coach Rob Cooper and the program.

He said Cooper is a unique individual who truly cares — even for the “little old groundskeeper.”

“I can tell him my honest thoughts and he’ll tell me his honest thoughts,” Neri said. “We’ve worked well together. Communication is key.”

Cooper said the team is “extremely lucky” to have Neri around.

“The guy’s the best,” Cooper told the Collegian. “You know his field and his facility are going to look top-notch.”

Neri has the hardware to back up Cooper’s sentiment, as he has won the New York-Penn League’s Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award five times.

However, what makes Neri stand out to Cooper is his desire to work with the team to do what’s best for the players — in other words, communicate.

“There’s a lot of groundskeepers out there who have unbelievable facilities and their field looks great, but they do that by not letting anyone go on it,” Cooper said. “Matt doesn’t do that. He understands that our guys need to be on the field, so he is willing to do whatever it takes.”

Cooper said that Neri has even been invited into the locker room a few times after some unpredictable weather.

“We’ve had weekends where we didn’t think we were going to get the game in, and he’s got the field ready,” Cooper said. “We’ve had him in after and presented him with the game ball because we think that much of him. He’s one of us.”

As for Neri, he said he sticks around Happy Valley to watch the field go from looking like “garbage” to being all greened-up — and to keep “doing the impossible.”

“There’s been years when a lot of people said: ‘This can’t be done, we’re not going to be able to play,’” Neri said. “We as a crew proved everyone wrong. There’s something to be said about that.

“It’s a really satisfying feeling to do the impossible and to know you’re in central Pennsylvania. People look around and say ‘Oh my goodness. Penn State played a home game yesterday. How did that happen?’ It’s kind of cool. It’s happened quite a few times here.”