Under a gloomy Sunday sky, a wild fourth inning that went haywire featured a towering three-run home run by freshman Bobby Marsh, a blast by an energetic and lively rookie who’s found a home in a veteran driven lineup.

In a 15-3 drubbing of Ohio State that capped off a weekend sweep of the long-time rival, coach Rob Cooper rolled out a lineup with eight starters listed as a junior or older. For the local Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, product, the lone underclassman in the lineup has embodied his “Bobby barrels” nickname, becoming a focal point of the potent Penn State lineup.

A transfer from Florida Atlantic who returned to Happy Valley after a brief stint down south, Marsh has been able to play in front of family and friends throughout his dominant freshman campaign, showing off his unique power with towering blasts like the one Sunday afternoon.

A young catalyst who can completely change the complexity of a game with a single swing, Marsh is a highly-talented rookie who ranks among some of the best veteran hitters on the squad, boasting a .337 average with four home runs, 11 doubles and 26 RBIs.

With at least one RBI in nine consecutive games and 17 RBIs in that span, Marsh’s short and compact swing pairs well with his strong and lengthy frame, allowing the freshman to drive the ball to all parts of the field, key aspects that adds to his lethal ability at the plate.

To go along with his hitting prowess, Marsh is a beloved teammate in the clubhouse as a young and vocal leader who plays with an edge and an infectious love for the game. With that, the veterans have been able to connect with Marsh on a special level, curating a relationship that’s allowed Marsh to develop as a player.

“I've been impacted by a lot of the other guys though,” Marsh said. “Earlier in the year, I know that I didn't start and just being able to learn from guys on the bench and as well as guys in the lineup to stay up and make sure to pick each other up no matter what is huge. I think that as a collective, everyone on the team is really good, we support each other no matter what.”

For Marsh, who wasn’t in the everyday lineup in the early part of the 2023 campaign, there was a learning process for the freshman as he watched his teammates from the dugout, waiting for his chance to step out and make an impact under the brightest lights.

Ranked as the 12th best prospect in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021, Cooper knew Marsh had the ability to make an impact and play at the highest level of collegiate baseball. However, what Cooper didn’t know was the kind of impact Marsh would make as a person, calling him “an unbelievable teammate.”

“You look early in the season when he wasn't in the starting lineup right away playing, he didn’t pout, it was ‘I'm going to do what's best for the team’ so it's really cool to see,” Cooper said. “It's always good to see your guys have success, but more importantly it's really cool to see guys that care, that put the work in and then get rewarded for it.”

With his teammates and coaches supporting him and watching a young talent grow and develop in front of their eyes, Marsh has been one of the most consistent bats in the Penn State lineup, tallying at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games.

When Marsh started to get consistent at-bats, it was clear that the freshman played with a strong and consistent approach at the plate, refusing to “give away at-bats” as Cooper referenced. For Marsh, being able to make adjustments has allowed him to put together his recent string of success.

“I'm really getting to figure out how to know my swing and play to my strengths,” Marsh said. “A lot of guys have been telling me to take a lot more aggressive hacks earlier in the count because earlier in the year, I wasn't really able to do that, I was just trying to put the ball in play. Being able to learn from a lot of the older guys that have had success in the past has helped out a lot.”

For fellow Keystone State native Jordan Morales who picked up his third win of the season in relief on Sunday, having a game-changing hitter like Marsh is crucial because of his ability to terrorize opposing pitchers and give a cushion to the blue and white’s pitching unit.

However, Morales indicated how Marsh’s impact on the Nittany Lions extends further than what he’s able to do at the plate, recognizing how Marsh’s work ethic is what makes the freshman special.

“He's a hard worker on and off the field and I’m glad to be his teammate and so is everybody else,” Morales said. “I mean the kid comes to the park every day and brings it and he for sure brought it today.”

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE