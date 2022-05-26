Making its first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012, six-seed Penn State drew three-seed Iowa for its first matchup of the postseason.

The Nittany Lions topped the Hawkeyes by a score of 5-2, bolstered by an excellent pitching performance.

Penn State limped into the tournament, losing its last five conference games, while the Hawkeyes entered following a series sweep of Indiana, in which they outscored the Hoosiers by a combined score of 44-17.

The first inning saw a combined four strikeouts, with Hawkeye Adam Mazur and Nittany Lion Tyler Shingledecker each claiming a pair.

It was Mazur who faltered first, as the Nittany Lions cashed in a pair of runs on a bases-loaded single from Anthony Steele in the third.

In the bottom of the inning, Iowa cut the deficit in half, picking up a run on a sacrifice fly.

The bats went quiet until the sixth inning, when catcher Matt Wood smoked a three-run homer over the right field wall, giving Penn State a 5-1 lead. Iowa responded before the inning ended, with a run of its own to shrink the gap.

Penn State threatened again in the seventh, putting runners on the corners with no outs, but three consecutive strikeouts ended the inning.

The blue and white had another opportunity in the eighth, after loading the bases, but couldn’t convert.

Stranding those five runners didn't end up mattering, though, as the Nittany Lions walked away with the 5-2 victory.

Magnificent Mazur

During the regular season, Iowa boasted the best ERA in the Big Ten by a wide margin, while producing a conference-leading five shutouts.

A big part of that success can be attributed to its ace, Mazur, who was named the Big Ten pitcher of the year earlier this week.

Mazur entered the game with a 3.05 ERA, and a 7-2 record in 14 starts. The redshirt sophomore led all Hawkeyes in strikeouts and held opponents to an average of just .176 at the plate.

The South Dakota State transfer lived up to expectations, striking out eight in five innings, while allowing just two runs.

Shining Shingledecker

As good as Mazur was, Penn State’s starter had an even better day on the mound.

Despite being used in relief for a majority of the year, Shingledecker took the mound for just his fourth start of the year. He kept the Hawkeyes at bay for five and two-thirds innings, allowing just one earned run to score on one hit.

The Huntersville, North Carolina, native also struck out eight batters, including four in a row across the fifth and sixth innings.

Shingledecker’s performance marked the longest outing of his career, as well as the most strikeouts he’s racked up in an appearance this season.

In the biggest outing of his career, the southpaw came up huge for the blue and white.

Third time’s the charm

Big players step up in big moments. For Penn State, there is no bigger player than Wood.

The third-year Nittany Lion struggled out of the gate, going down swinging in his first two at-bats, marking just the third time this year the catcher has struck out multiple times in one contest.

But as Vince Lombardi once said, “It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get back up.” Wood got up in a big way.

Holding a one-run lead in the sixth inning, the Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native found himself in the batter’s box again, this time with two outs and two Nittany Lions on base.

The blue and white’s home-run leader battled to a full count before crushing a hanging breaking ball over the right field wall, driving in three runs that would mark the eventual winning scores.

