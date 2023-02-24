After a resounding 7-3 victory in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, the Nittany Lions continued their cohesive team play awarding them another victory over the Huskies.

A strong performance by the Penn State bullpen gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed in order to back to .500 on the season after a hard-fought 5-1 win on Friday afternoon.

Following a slow start on offense by both squads, Penn State started to come out of its shell with two singles by second baseman Kyle Hannon and left fielder Tayven Kelly.

Although it seemed the blue and white had some life, third baseman Grant Norris continued to struggle at the plate and struck out quickly leaving two Nittany Lion players on base.

Penn State right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk began the game on the mound with a fire in his eyes as he recorded five strikeouts in two and one-third innings.

However, the Huskies made sure to capitalize on any small mistake made by Ourderkirk, as Northern Illinois shortstop Andre Demetral hit a shot to left field for a triple, and scored on the following at bat after a single by center fielder Malik Peters, giving the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Ouderkirk continued to be strong for the blue and white after dealing his seventh strikeout of the afternoon in just three and one-third innings pitched.

The Nittany Lions’ offense continued its struggles, however, as they once again ended the fourth inning without getting a single man on base. The score remained 1-0 in favor of Northern Illinois.

Into the fifth inning it became increasingly obvious that Penn State’s win condition was encompassed by the success of Daniel Ouderkirk on the mound. After five full innings pitched, the starter had eight strikeouts and only one run on two hits and a walk.

The Nittany Lion offense seemed to continuously be held back by poor hitting. Even after Tayven Kelley recorded his second single of the night, Grant Norris hit directly into a double play, clearing the bases for the Huskies.

However, the blue and white was given an opportunity after Huskies pitcher Jacob Wilde began to falter on the mound, walking Penn State first baseman Anthony Steele and shortstop Jay Harry on back-to-back at bats.

With men in scoring position, Nittany Lion catcher Thomas Bramely took it upon himself to tie the game with a single to right field, allowing Steele to score and tying the game at 1-1.

The short burst of offense seemed to revive the Nittany Lions, as Ouderkirk had another fantastic inning on the mound adding another two strikeouts to his total, increasing it to 10 in just six innings pitched.

Ouderkirk’s previous outing was worse than desired for Penn State, letting up four runs on three hits and four walks in only three innings pitched. After this afternoon’s showing, it’s clear that something snapped in the right-hander over the course of the week as he continued to shine on Friday.

The Nittany Lion bats finally came to life in the bottom of the sixth, as Penn State center fielder Johnny Piacentino hit a scorching double right down the middle into center field.

The light was lit in the hearts of the blue and white, as directly following the double, Kyle Hannon hit a shot right down the middle scoring Piacentino and giving Penn State its first lead of the game at 2-1.

Hannon wasn’t finished yet, as the left fielder stole not only second base, but third as well, giving Grant Norris a chance to further Penn State’s lead.

Norris began the season at odds with the batter’s box, starting 0-10 from the plate before getting his only hit in the first game of Friday’s double header. Before this at bat, he sat at 1-12 on the season.

After a full pitch count, Norris finally delivered after an error by Northern Illinois shortstop Andre Demetral puts the ball in play in left field allowing Hannon to score and furthering Penn State’s lead to 3-1.

Time seemed to stand still in the seventh as it was an underwhelming inning for the blue and white after such an eventful sixth inning.

Northern Illinois relief pitcher Nick Bonk seemed to regain control for the Huskies after striking out the first two batters, however the blue and white would retain their momentum after Huskies third baseman Mason Kelley overthrew first baseman Andrew smart, allowing Penn State right fielder Billy Gerlott to reach second and enter scoring position.

Unfortunately the blue and white was unable to capitalize on the error, leaving Gerlott stranded. Still, the Nittany Lions held the keys as they entered the eighth inning with a 3-1 lead.

After a fantastic seven-inning outing, Penn State gave Ouderkirk some much deserved rest as they looked to Steven Miller to close out the game.

Ouderkirk recorded 11 strikeouts and only allowed one run on three hits and a walk before leaving the game in the eighth inning.

Miller would not be outdone by the success of the starter as he recorded two strikeouts in the eighth keeping the Penn State lead at 3-1.

Penn State’s offense decided that the eighth inning would be when they would shut the door on the Huskies as the bats began to fly. Kyle Hannon began the inning with a high bounce on a bunt that landed behind the mound allowing him to advance to first.

Tayven Kelley would then strike out looking, and the unsung hero of the night, Grant Norris, would step to the plate once more.

After taking only one pitch in the count, Norris would take a massive swing and hit a towering home run into left field, furthering the Penn State lead to 5-1 and silencing his doubters as Norris recorded his second hit of the afternoon.

With only three outs between Penn State and victory, the blue and white once again relied on Steven Miller to close it out.

The Nittany Lion defense would strike quickly, as Miller recorded his third strikeout of the night with three straight strikes.

The following at-bat also ended as quickly as it started, with a quick line drive to second to record the out.

As the final Northern Illinois batter stepped up to the plate Miller delivered quick strikes across the plate, forcing Huskies third baseman Mason Kelley to swing on an uncomfortable pitch, sending the ball right into the hands of Nittany Lion second baseman Kyle Hannon to end the game.

After a hard-fought game on both sides of the diamond, Penn State picked its their second win of the afternoon on the back of a great performance by the Nittany Lion bullpen.

