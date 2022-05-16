Penn State's series-opener against Illinois on Thursday will be starting at a new time.

Game 1 of the blue and white's regular season-ending matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 5 p.m.

The following two games remain as scheduled, with the second contest scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. and the third set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

With a win in the series and a loss by Northwestern or Nebraska, the Nittany Lions can secure a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

+2 Penn State baseball's inefficient offense costs them game, series against Ohio State Penn State failed to convert in a crucial conference game against Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.