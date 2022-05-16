PSu Baseball vs. Rutgers, Gerlott

Penn State Outfielder Billy Gerlott (35) celebrates on third after he successfully hits a triple during the Penn State Baseball game against Rutgers on Friday, March 25, 2022 in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions fell to the Scarlet Knights 4-6. 

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State's series-opener against Illinois on Thursday will be starting at a new time.

Game 1 of the blue and white's regular season-ending matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 5 p.m. 

The following two games remain as scheduled, with the second contest scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. and the third set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

With a win in the series and a loss by Northwestern or Nebraska, the Nittany Lions can secure a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

