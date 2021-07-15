The MLB Draft took place from Sunday to Tuesday, and four State College Spikes got the call they’ve probably been waiting for their whole lives.

The MLB Draft League lived up to its name, with 39 of the league’s players drafted throughout the 20 rounds. Of the 39, there were 26 pitchers and 13 position players.

The Williamsport Crosscutters had the most players drafted, as eight of their own will be headed to one MLB organization or another.

Seeing one of the team’s players drafted is cause for celebration of course, but the Spikes will certainly miss the production on the mound and in the batter’s box of these contributors.

Chase Watkins, Chicago Cubs

The Spikes southpaw was taken with the 22nd pick in the ninth round by the Chicago Cubs.

Chase Watkins was yet another Oregon State Beaver drafted into MLB, joining former standouts Michael Conforto, Matthew Boyd and No. 2-overall prospect Adley Rutschman.

The Watsonville, California, man pitched to the tune of a 4.88 ERA in 31 and one-third innings for the Beavers in 2021.

The lefty struck out 38, walked 15 and allowed just one home run. If Watkins can continue to keep those home run numbers down, the Cubs might be tabbing him to keep balls from sailing over the ivy on the Northside in the future.

Andrew Moore, Seattle Mariners

Andrew Moore was selected with the 11th pick of the 14th round by the Seattle Mariners, and the right-hander was Prep Baseball Report’s No. 1-ranked pitcher in the entirety of the MLB Draft League.

The 21-year-old had a 4.44 ERA this season across 10 appearances and two starts.

Moore is a force on the mound with a 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame, a fastball that touches 98 mph and two solid offspeed pitches in his Gyro slider and a changeup.

The Stockbridge, Georgia, native struck out 42 batters in 24 and one-third innings with the Spikes, and opponents had a .225 batting average against the hopeful future Mariner.

With prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez leading the charge in Seattle’s future, Moore shouldn’t be starved for run support if he ever breaks through to The Show.

Damiano Palmegiani, Toronto Blue Jays

Just eight picks after teammate Andrew Moore, Damiano Palmegiani got his call from the Blue Jays.

The third basemen hit .304 with an .885 OPS in 19 games with the Spikes. His on base percentage was a few ticks over .400, and he sent two balls flying over the fence.

Palmegiani was the No. 1-overall prospect in the Draft League, giving the Spikes a sweep of both the top pitcher and position player heading into the draft.

The Surrey, British Columbia, product will be heading back north of the border and hope to join an infield in a few years that features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

Kenny Piper, Tampa Bay Rays

The Spikes will lose their main backstop to the professional ranks, as Kenny Piper heads down to the new titletown that is Tompa — well, Tampa — Bay, courtesy of the Buccaneers and Lightning. Not to mention the Rays making the World Series last year, which is probably most important to Piper.

The catcher was selected with the 29th pick in the 18th round by the defending American League Champions.

Piper posted a .218 batting average in 31 games in State College and had a .347 on base percentage.

The Columbia College graduate had two round-trippers and 13 RBI as a member of the Spikes, striking out 34 times in 101 at-bats.

For the analytic-loving Rays, if Piper can send enough over the fence in Tropicana Field, his strikeouts won't be an issue.