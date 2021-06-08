A hometown Penn State player will be staying in Happy Valley for the foreseeable future.

Nittany Lion relief pitcher and State College native Mason Mellott was added to the State College Spikes’ roster Tuesday, per release.

Mellott will wear No. 18 with the Spikes, which is the same number he repped in his four years at Penn State. The righty ranks fourth in program history with 13 career saves.

The 6-foot closer will be the first former Penn Stater to play for the Spikes since Gary Amato in 2008. He is the second State College native on the roster, joining infielder Kevin Karstetter.

