Baseball vs Northwestern, Shea Sbranti (28)

Designated hitter Shea Sbranti (28) hits a sacrifice fly during the second inning of the baseball game against Northwestern at Medlar Field on Sunday, April 29, 2018. The Wildcats defeated the Nittany Lions 6-3.

 Jonah Rosen

Former Penn State baseball player Shea Sbranti is joining the collegiate coaching ranks.

Sbranti, who suited up for the Nittany Lions as a catcher and infielder in 2018 and 2019, will join Grand Canyon University’s baseball program as a volunteer assistant coach.

This move comes after the former Nittany Lion player served as Penn State’s director of player personnel for the last two seasons.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags