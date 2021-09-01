Former Penn State baseball player Shea Sbranti is joining the collegiate coaching ranks.

Sbranti, who suited up for the Nittany Lions as a catcher and infielder in 2018 and 2019, will join Grand Canyon University’s baseball program as a volunteer assistant coach.

This move comes after the former Nittany Lion player served as Penn State’s director of player personnel for the last two seasons.

