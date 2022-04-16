One former Penn Stater has found a new school to call home.

Right-handed pitcher Braden Halladay has announced his commitment to High Point University after appearing in just five total games for Penn State over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Blessed to say that I have committed to High Point University! There are so many people to thank, from my family and friends, my coaches, and My God. I’m also unconditionally happy to continue to make my dad proud as he watches over me 🖤. @HPUBaseball let’s get to work!! #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/vOgXOpIkxe — Braden Halladay (@braden_halladay) April 14, 2022

Halladay is the son of the late Roy Halladay, a Hall of Fame pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The younger Halladay didn't allow a single run across five and one-thirds innings for Penn State, despite giving up two hits and two walks.

