Catcher Tyson Cooper (4) and pitcher Braden Halladay (19) cheer on infielder Ronn Homer (2) as he is introduced onto the field during Penn State baseball's first game in their series against Maryland on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Terrapins beat the Nittany Lions 19-10.

One former Penn Stater has found a new school to call home.

Right-handed pitcher Braden Halladay has announced his commitment to High Point University after appearing in just five total games for Penn State over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Halladay is the son of the late Roy Halladay, a Hall of Fame pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The younger Halladay didn't allow a single run across five and one-thirds innings for Penn State, despite giving up two hits and two walks.

