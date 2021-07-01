Former Penn State pitcher will be leaving after just two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Evans officially committed to Missouri on Thursday.

Proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Missouri! I want to thank my family and friends for supporting me along the way. Excited to get to work. Go Tigers! #PitcherU #thezou #SEC pic.twitter.com/iaWx0OGC30 — LME10 (@loganevans10_) July 1, 2021

Evans didn't see much success during his time at Penn State. He had a 4.5 ERA as a freshman, but his performance dipped in his sophomore year with an 8.16 ERA.

He joins a Missouri program that finished with a 15-36 record in 2021.

