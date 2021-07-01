Rob Cooper

Head baseball coach Rob Cooper looks down while walking into the dugout during an inning break in the game against Canisius at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Wednesday, March 18, 2015.

 Max Petrosky

Former Penn State pitcher will be leaving after just two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Evans officially committed to Missouri on Thursday.

Evans didn't see much success during his time at Penn State. He had a 4.5 ERA as a freshman, but his performance dipped in his sophomore year with an 8.16 ERA.

He joins a Missouri program that finished with a 15-36 record in 2021.

