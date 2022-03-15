State College Spikes LEED CA
State College's MLB Draft League team will have a new leader at the helm for the 2022 season.

Former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembly was named the manager for the State College Spikes for the 2022 season, the Spikes announced via press release.

Trembly managed the Orioles in an interim role for part of the 2007 season before taking over the full-time job from 2008-10.

The former big-league skipper earned his bachelor's degree at the State University of New York at Brockport but did graduate work in sports psychology at Penn State.

The Spikes will kick off their season against the Williamsport Crosscutters on the road on June 2.

