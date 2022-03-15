State College's MLB Draft League team will have a new leader at the helm for the 2022 season.

Former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembly was named the manager for the State College Spikes for the 2022 season, the Spikes announced via press release.

The 2022 Spikes coaching staff is out - this summer we will be led by manager Dave Trembley, who skippered the @Orioles from 2007-10 and brings over 25 seasons of coaching at nearly every level of baseball to HappyValley!More info: https://t.co/XL1ExaSYuZ pic.twitter.com/jpFNvf6rM0 — State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) March 15, 2022

Trembly managed the Orioles in an interim role for part of the 2007 season before taking over the full-time job from 2008-10.

The former big-league skipper earned his bachelor's degree at the State University of New York at Brockport but did graduate work in sports psychology at Penn State.

The Spikes will kick off their season against the Williamsport Crosscutters on the road on June 2.

