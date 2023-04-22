There is no doubt that senior center fielder Johnny Piacentino is a pivotal player for Penn State.

The senior's recent performance against Ohio State on Friday is a testament to his crucial role.

Piacentino's first-inning grand slam set the stage for the Nittany Lions' 10-3 victory, improving their overall record to 21-13 and 3-7 in Big Ten play.

Piacentino's grand slam was the third for Penn State this season and the second of his career. He joined his fellow Nittany Lions, senior infielder Ben Kailher and graduate senior catcher Thomas Bramley, who also hit grand slams this season.

Piacentino's powerful hitting has undoubtedly played a significant role in the team's success, particularly in weekend openers, where Penn State now boasts a 9-1 record this season.

So far this season, Piacentino is hitting .320 through 26 games of action.

Piacentino has been out for the Nittany Lions for the past two weeks since ramming into the center-field wall when making a spectacular grab in a game against Indiana on April 2.

The fence in the outfield has no padding, which created a highly jarring collision for Piacentino.

Piacentino has consistently shown his ability to rise to the occasion and perform under pressure. His performance in the game against Ohio State is a prime example of his skill.

After junior shortstop Jay Harry was hit by a pitch, redshirt senior first baseman Josh Spiegel and Bramley recorded singles to load the bases, setting the stage for Piacentino to deliver.

Without hesitation, he sent an 0-1 pitch soaring over the wall in right center for a grand slam, putting Penn State in a commanding 4-0 lead.

“It felt amazing. It was a relief and it felt like now we can get the second half of our season going,” Piacentino said.

His explosive power and ability to drive in runs have made him an invaluable asset to the Nittany Lions. Piacentino's presence on the field has not only made a significant impact on the scoreboard but has also motivated his teammates to perform at their best.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that you’re up early. [Piacentino’s] a big spark in the dugout, and he was a big factor tonight,” junior right-hander Jaden Henline said.

Piacentino's impact on Penn State cannot be understated. His consistency and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have been a driving force behind the team's success.

“He’s a presence. He’s a really good outfielder, he gives length to your lineup, and he’s a tough guy to pitch to. He hit three balls really hard tonight,” coach Rob Cooper said.

The Nittany Lions have come to rely on Piacentino's powerful hitting and clutch performances, making him an indispensable part of their lineup.

Looking forward to the remainder of the 2023 season and beyond, Penn State will continue to benefit from Piacentino's presence.

“I just think that everyone is seeing the ball well. Our offense is having an incredible year. Everyone’s thriving. We prepare really hard for pitchers, and it’s just great to see everyone prepare and then have success as well,” Piacentino said.

His experience, skill, and leadership will remain vital as the team seeks to improve their record in Big Ten play and make a run in the postseason.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE