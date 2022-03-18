On Friday, Penn State baseball hosted an opponent for the first time since last May. The Nittany Lions entered the game having won six of their last seven at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to end the 2021 campaign.

Travis Luensmann got the start in the home opener, en route to a 6-4 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Panthers. Penn State battled back after trailing 4-2 through six innings, moving to 1-0 at home on the season.

The blue and white had their home fans out in full force for the game, and it put on a good show for the 648 in attendance.

After the game, coach Rob Cooper and some of the players credited the Penn State faithful for bringing the energy for all eight and a half innings.

After the win, Cooper expressed his appreciation for the chance to simply play in front of fans again.

“Obviously, it was awesome to be back at Medlar, and more importantly, it was awesome to have fans in the stands. It's been way too long,” Cooper said.

The team had no or limited attendance for the past two seasons due to the coronavirus, and Cooper was happy to see students and families in the seats.

But it wasn’t just any fans that the nine-year Penn State coach praised, but he made sure to applaud the students in attendance specifically.

“The student section was great. They were loud, they were into it and they were relentless the whole game,” Cooper said. “They had great energy, and our guys loved that.”

There was lot’s to be happy about for Penn State following it’s victory, and Cooper was all smiles following the home opener.

“I mean, you're representing one of the greatest universities in the world, and you got a great night with some buzz in the crowd,” Cooper said. “How do you not love it?”

Tyler Shingledecker, who pitched two and one-third scoreless innings, also noted the impact that the home crowd had on the team.

“It was an awesome experience,” Shingledecker said. “It’s definitely cool to see everybody get behind our guys, and especially with the amount of fans we had out there today, it’s so much easier to play with a home crowd like that.”

He certainly made it look easy, entertaining the fans with a stellar performance from the mound.

The experience was even more special for catcher Matt Wood, who had yet to play in a home game with fans in the stadium before Friday.

His freshman and sophomore seasons were spent with no or limited crowds. The junior was finally able to play in front of a roaring crowd, and he delivered in a big way.

The catcher reached base five times, going 3-3 with two walks, to give Penn State fans plenty to cheer about.

“That was my first, real home opener and having the student section, our families and other people — it just makes you feel comfortable,” said Wood. “[It] motivates you to want to do better because of them.”

