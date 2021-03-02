Despite a 10-5 start to the 2020 season, Penn State baseball’s infield was one of the least consistent position groups on coach Rob Cooper’s squad.

The group started the season by rotating a few names in different spots around before finally solidifying its everyday starters.

However, the 2021 roster is devoid of two of those names. Mac Hippenhammer transferred away, and Jacob Padilla left the program after his senior year.

Cooper will need consistency from the inside of the diamond both offensively and defensively in order to have success in 2021, and it will likely need to come from a few players that weren’t always in the lineup last season.

Gavin Homer, senior

Aside from some defensive struggles and a few trips to left field, Gavin Homer has solidified his spot as the Nittany Lions’ second baseman over his tenure in Happy Valley.

He’s also been one of the most consistent and productive hitters on the team through his four seasons, capping the shortened 2020 campaign with a .400 batting average and 1.189 OPS.

Homer provided solid production from a late-order spot, knocking in 17 runs.

As a fifth-year senior, Homer will need to be a rock for Cooper to lean on again in 2021 as part of a volatile infield group.

Justin Williams, sophomore

Justin Williams was another mainstay for Cooper in 2020, starting 14 games mostly at third base.

Williams was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman team and also tied for the team lead in home runs with four after his rookie campaign in 2019.

He ended the 2020 season with a .276 batting average and another tie for most home runs at two. However, he had the most strikeouts on the team with 14.

Williams is now one of the more experienced players on the roster coming into 2021, but he has room to improve his game still after a promising freshman campaign. He has an opportunity to be a big piece in the heart of Cooper’s lineup if he can take a step forward.

Matt Wood, freshman

Matt Wood split time between catcher and designated hitter for most of his freshman season.

He finished the year with a .314 batting average but only drove in five runs despite spending most of his at-bats in the middle of the order.

Wood shared innings behind the plate with the now-departed Padilla, so he will likely be in a role to complete the everyday battery for a pitching staff that led the Big Ten in ERA in 2020.

He showed promise with consistent contact at the plate and an ability to get on base at a solid clip with a .407 on-base percentage.

He should be taking on a much larger role defensively in 2021, so if he continues his consistency on offense, he will be an important piece to fill into a hole for Cooper’s squad.

Parker Hendershot, junior

Parker Hendershot took 30 starts in his freshman campaign and turned it into a Big Ten All-Freshman selection.

Only six of those starts were at first base, but he jumped up to 42 total starts and 38 at first base as a sophomore in 2019. However, he batted a subpar .228 in the campaign.

In 2020, he batted .273 with a .759 OPS with just five RBIs after spending much of the season in the heart of the order.

Hendershot is a veteran on Cooper’s roster, but the skipper needs a little bit more in terms of power and run production from his big first baseman.

In a position group full of turnover, Hendershot will need to step up and provide in his fourth year.

Kris Kremer, junior

Kris Kremer is one of the most interesting names to keep an eye on in 2021.

In his sophomore year in 2019, he had 44 starts, a three-home run game, a Collegiate Player of the Week award and a tie for the team-lead in home runs.

In 2020, he had just four appearances in 15 games.

Most of his starts in 2019 came at second base, but that spot was filled by Homer in 2020. Kremer did spend some time at shortstop in the shortened season but was overshadowed by Hippenhammer.

Despite the lack of playing time, Kremer put out some eye-popping numbers. He batted .364 with an .872 OPS.

With a major hole at shortstop coming into 2021, Kremer is likely one of the top candidates to fill the spot. If he continues the batting performances he’s had in the past, he could take and hold onto the everyday spot.