End of the road | Penn State baseball looks to end season on high note against rival opponents

It’s the final week of the regular season and the Nittany Lions have some steep competition in what is likely to be the final matches for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have lost seven straight games and are 1-9 in their last 10 matchups.

After being swept by conference rivals Rutgers and Nebraska, an appearance in the Big Ten Tournament is out of reach, barring a miracle.

Penn State currently sits at a 6-14 conference record, which is the third worst in the Big Ten, only ahead of Ohio State and Northwestern.

In its final four games, Penn State needs to win at least three to stay over .500 on the season

Here’s an in-depth look on the final two opponents of the season for the Nittany Lions, and what needs to be accomplished in order to end the season on a positive note.

Pitt

On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions face a familiar foe in Pitt, but in a bit of a different setting.

The players and coaches on both teams get to experience a bit of the major league magic, as the venue for Tuesday’s matchup is Pittsburgh’s own PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB club.

The Panthers current hold a 22-27 record in what’s one of the hardest conferences to compete in, the ACC.

The ACC includes many top 25 ranked teams such as No. 10 Clemson, No. 12. Miami, No. 13 Virginia and No. 16 Duke, making conference play an incredible challenge for a team like Pitt.

The Panthers are coming off of a 1-2 series loss against Miami, and are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Pitt’s struggles come mostly from the bullpen as on the other side, its offense has been consistent throughout the season.

The Panthers have batted relatively well as a majority of their starting nine players have batting averages over .280 this late in the season.

Noah Martinez and Jack Anderson lead the way for the Panther offense, as the two combine for the majority of Pitt’s offensive production.

Martinez, after transferring from Central Connecticut State for his senior year, has had a strong run under coach Mike Bell.

The left-hander holds a .301 batting average through 183 plate appearances this season, bringing in a team-high 43 RBI’s and scoring 46 times himself.

Martinez also leads the Panthers with 55 hits on the season, including 12 doubles and nine home runs.

Anderson has been a reliable offensive weapon for the Panthers as the senior from Mars, Pennsylvania, leads the team in on-base-percentage at .478

The right-hander is right behind Martinez with 54 hits and 41 runs, and has also put up 34 RBIs and hit six home runs this season.

The Panther bullpen has been the major area of struggle this season as their starters all have ERAs over 5.00.

Jack Sokol has seen the most time on the mound for Pitt this season, and has strong stats, boasting 61 strikeouts on the year along with only walking 27 batters.

The right-hander has seen a lot of struggles as he's let up 81 hits in 59 and two-thirds innings pitched along with 52 runs, which has highly inflated Sokol’s 7.39 ERA.

For the Nittany Lions, the offense needs to take advantage of the weaknesses the Pitt bullpen presents. The best chance to do so would be off of the bats of leading hitters Johnny Piacentino and Thomas Bramley.

In addition, Penn State needs to lessen the amount of damage it takes from its own defensive mistakes, as errors have been a large factor in the high-scoring losses the Nittany Lions have accrued up to this point.

Maryland

The Nittany Lions’ final foe of the 2023 regular season looks to be one of their biggest challenges yet, as the ranked powerhouse in No. 23 Maryland comes to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Terrapins currently sit at 2nd in the Big Ten with an impressive 15-6 conference record and boast an 11-6 record on the road.

Maryland travels to University Park after a 2-1 series victory against conference opponent Minnesota, and look to continue its winning culture in a battle with Penn State for the final series of the regular season.

Both bullpens have performed relatively well throughout the season, but offensive production is where Maryland edges out the competition.

All nine players in Maryland’s starting lineup have on-base-percentages of over .400, and many of its top hitters have double the amount of hits on the season than Penn State’s top offensive producers.

Widely accepted as a top catcher in baseball, Luke Shliger leads the way for the Terrapins on both offense and defense.

Shliger holds a strong .330 batting average and has brought in 50 RBI’s, but these aren’t even the most impressive stats the junior has put up this season.

Shliger not only leads Big Ten with 83 runs this season, but he also leads the nation in this category.

The slugger has also drawn an incredible amount of walks this season with the current total being 57.

In order to make this a competitive series and give Penn State a fighting chance against a strong opponent, the bullpen needs to be on its A game for the final three games of the season.

Travis Luensmann and Jaden Henline lead the way for the Nittany Lions arms as both pitchers have been consistent on the mound for Penn State.

Both pitchers hold strong ERAs; 4.10 for Luensmann and 4.31 for Henline, ranking them fifth and seventh in the Big Ten, respectively.

Luensmann, in 59 and one-third innings pitched, has only allowed 35 runs this season on 50 hits, and leads the team in strikeouts with 59.

The right-hander has seen his fair share of control issues on the mound as Luensmann leads the Big Ten in hit batters this season with 18, an issue that could highly affect the outcome of the game against such a strong opponent.

Henline has also been consistent on the mound for the Nittany Lions, allowing only 33 runs in 56 and one-third innings pitched and has only walked 15 batters on the season.

The New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, native also has his struggles as he leads the team in hits allowed at 67 and has a smaller strikeout total than others on the team at 32.

In order for Penn State to even stay competitive against an opponent like Maryland, the bullpen has to perform at its highest caliber, focusing on its strengths while minimizing damaging mistakes on the mound.

In its final week of regular season and conference play, Penn State definitely has its work cut out for it. However, be sure not to count the Nittany Lions out, as this Rob Cooper led team won’t go down without putting up a fight.

