As Grant Norris blasted a two-run home run to give Penn State a quick 2-0 lead in the second inning, he rounded first base with visible emotion as the ball sailed over the center-field wall, a towering blast that cemented his recent stretch of dominance.

A transfer from Duke, the Keystone State product and graduate student has been the catalyst for Penn State’s potent offense, acting as the engine that makes the machine run, a light that ignites the fire.

With his family in the stands to see the booming home run, the Somerset, Pennsylvania, native is lovingly surrounded by his local family, an internal motivation for Norris to play at the highest level and put together displays like the one Friday night against Delaware State.

After going hitless in the season-opening series against Miami, Norris knew something needed to change. Since that 0-for-8 debut, Norris has been one of coach Rob Cooper’s key contributors, dominating opposing pitching on a nightly basis.

Following the series in Coral Gables, Florida, against the mighty Hurricanes, Norris settled in, stowing his nerves away to develop as part of the heart and soul of the Penn State offense, posting a seven-game hit streak with 19 hits in his last 15 games.

“I mean, I think just going into the season, I was a little nervous and just had to kind of relax a little bit and just let you do what you practice every day,” Norris said. “I’m just in here working before practice, after practice and with the coaches, and then it's worked for everybody here so far, so we're gonna try to keep it going into Big Ten play again.”

Despite being rated as the second best shortstop prospect in Pennsylvania in 2019 by Perfect Game, Norris played in just 32 games in three seasons at Duke, receiving just 42 at-bats in that span.

When Norris entered the portal following the 2022 season, a destination with consistent playing time was a must. With Penn State losing multiple key bats at the end of last season, Norris has helped fill the void left by Matt Wood and Cole Bartels, earning his spot at third base and in the middle of the veteran Nittany Lion lineup.

“I was really hoping to find a place that I could step right in and play and make an impact on the team, and especially with great coaches like this and great guys, it was something that came pretty easy at the beginning and hopefully we can stay with it here,” Norris said.

With his recent string of success, Norris outlined how he’s been working on his approach at the plate, putting in extra hours in the batting cage to work on things like pitch recognition: a concept that’s helped the veteran rank second on the team in RBIs with 24 and a .297 batting average.

Described by Cooper as a “great teammate,” Norris’ transition to Penn State was built upon trust in his development, a trust that has been built with the coaching staff since he stepped foot on campus. For Cooper, Norris is at his best because of his versatility and ability to impact the game in a multitude of ways.

“When you have guys that are good teammates but kind of their whole focus is ‘What can I do to help us win,’ it takes a lot of pressure off you because you understand, ‘Okay, if I go 0-for-4 today, but I play good defense, I'm helping us win,’” Cooper said. “When the emphasis from a player is on that, it allows them to really play to their best ability.”

Senior left-hander Jordan Morales played a crucial role in Penn State’s 9-2 win, bouncing back from his tough start against Indiana to throw four and two-thirds innings with one earned run and four strikeouts in his starting performance.

Norris and Morales have a unique relationship as a pair of the Keystone State’s finest. With a special bond, the duo played travel ball together, allowing them to build a relationship many infielders have with pitchers, a relationship that is built upon the pillars of trust.

“I was fortunate enough to play travel baseball with Grant, so just seeing him and how he just plays the game, like if the ball is hit to him, I just know that he's going to make the play and if not, he's got my back and I do too, so just being able to have that trust and that relationship with him is huge,” Morales said.

