A hot dog contains a piece of sausage sandwiched in between a moderately sliced piece of a bun. This concession stand staple is very popular in baseball stadiums all over, and it is certainly no different at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Hot dogs and baseball are a tradition as good as time. The idea of gobbling glizzies during a day at the ballpark is hard to beat. In State College, franks have fueled the fans in support of their Penn State baseball team, as well as their stomachs.

“The environment is high,” Raiden Medved (freshman-chemical engineering) said. “I love watching my friends trying to eat as many dogs in as little innings as possible.”

In a 6 p.m. affair against Youngstown State, Penn State won 10-8 and had its fifth and final “Dollar Dog Night” of the 2023 campaign.

Every Tuesday the Nittany Lions are home, a hot dog eating frenzy goes down. The renowned “Dollar Dog Night” at the stadium has the blue and white community filing outside the concession stands from the moment the gates open, ready to scarf them down.

“We feed off that line energy,” concession stand worker Michelle Spaide said. “You look out, you can see the other side of the concession. You know that you’re busy, but it’s fun and we all work really well as a team together.”

For your average broke college student, the $1 hot dog is the best deal in town, not to mention students get in free to support the baseball team to go along with it. The passion that comes with fans guzzling glizzies and cheering on the Nittany Lions ignites the squad in an incredible fashion.

“Dollar Dog Night will do it to you. Five dollars, and you eat like a king,” coach Rob Cooper said after Penn State’s win against Pitt on March 28.

The popularity of “Dollar Dog Night” has spread like wildfire ever since the start of the season, when the cheap frankfurters debuted in a showdown against Binghamton. The sea of blue and white has since filled the stands and rooted for the Nittany Lions.

“Each game gets bigger and bigger. The weather helps, the team winning helps, but the promotions that the community does and the promotions that our marketing team does brings people out to the ballpark,” Spaide said.

Another “Dollar Dog Night” tradition is PA announcer Joe Putnam holding a hot dog in his hand while singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the game against Youngstown State, Putnam put together a spectacular rendition of the classic while decked head to toe in a hot dog outfit.

“Let me be frank,” Putnam said after the Grammy-winning performance.

The festivities of the weekday occasion have featured fun but foolish moments in the stands, such as fans chirping the opposing team, or the fan who ran from the third-base seats, jumped the railing onto the field, and then sprinted all the way to the outfield, hopping the left-center field fence in the game against Bucknell.

“If we got to do dollar dogs every night, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get dollar dogs,” Billy Gerlott said after the Pitt win. “The whole student section was doing a cappella for the PSU chants. We have had really good fan turnouts, and that definitely helps.”

Some people don’t necessarily love the glizzies, but the atmosphere in the stadium is definitely unmatched.

“Dogs are mid. Vibes are high,” Giancarlo Sanchez (freshman-criminology) said.

The fans come to eat, and some will go to lengths to even not eat anything beforehand.

“Realistically, I haven’t eaten anything today, so I think I could probably house like 15,” Matthew Heffner (freshman-secondary education) said.

On April 11 against West Virginia, the promotion took to new heights. Medlar Field at Lubrano Park hosted 2,700 fans, who deleted 5,287 glizzies from existence. The 2,700 fans were the fifth highest attendance total recorded at the stadium for a blue and white baseball game.

“It’s awesome, our guys love it. It’s a great enviornment” Cooper said. “The students, like they do for any game, get into it. They’re funny as heck, and it makes a big difference. We like playing at home.”

Wieners equal wins. With the aroma of wienerwurst wafting through the air, the Nittany Lions hold a 4-1 record on “Dollar Dog Night.”

The bats have always seemed to click on Tuesday nights, as the offense has put up a combined 66 runs through five “Dollar Dog Nights”, putting a serious dent in the scoring column.

One hitter that has made a big statement on “Dollar Dog Nights” has been Billy Gerlott. In the Tuesday night games, the outfielder has netted four hits and six RBIs as well as being spotted wearing the frankfurter costume pregame and on social media.

“I personally think that he’s trying to get an NIL deal with Oscar Mayer. You know, he’s got a really good tape to put up there and show the marketing people,” Cooper said after the game against Youngstown State. “If he doesn’t get one, it’s not going to be the costume’s fault.”

This promotion has had its fair share of memorable instances for the squad, including Kyle Hannon’s Little League grand slam against West Virginia, Cooper’s ejection against Youngstown State and Anthony Steele’s Swiss army knife role against Binghamton, where he ripped four RBIs, a home run and dialed up a scoreless inning from the mound with two strikeouts.

“I didn’t get thrown out, I was asked to leave,” Cooper said about being tossed against Youngstown State.

With the matchup against the Penguins being the final Tuesday “Dollar Dog Night” of the season, ending with 2,420 links purchased and polished off, the fan base of the team can certainly say it was a sucess.

With an astonishing total of 13,404 hot dogs bought in five games, enthusiastic Penn State crowds and memorable wins; a cheap treat from the concession stand united the blue and white community.

“It makes the game a million times more fun and makes you want to win even more and show everybody what your team can do, so I love that,” outfielder Johnny Piacentino said about the fan support and turnouts on Tuesday nights.

