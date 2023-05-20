Despite early lead, Penn State baseball drops final game of 2023 season to Maryland, ends Rob Cooper era

In the final game of the Rob Cooper era, Penn State was on the hunt for its first series win in just under a month against No. 23 Maryland.

After the Nittany Lions ended their nine-game losing streak with an upset win over the Terps Friday and secured the second top-25 win of the 2023 season, a 4-2 Penn State lead was washed away by five unanswered runs by Maryland who won the contest 7-4.

Despite the early lead by the blue and white, the Terps bullpen was untouchable as four different Maryland relievers combined to throw five and one-third scoreless innings with just four hits allowed in that span.

As Penn State finished the 2023 campaign an even 25-25 to finish a full season .500 or better for the first time since 2016, the Nittany Lions finished Big Ten play 7-16. Additionally, Kyle Hannon tied the single-season steals record with 27 stolen bases in the final contest.

In an emotional Senior Day with the series on the line, senior left-hander Jordan Morales got the ball for his tenth start of the year looking to silence the mighty Maryland mashers and build off of the impressive Friday night starting performance by Tommy Molsky.

Despite both teams going scoreless in the first inning, Penn State capitalized and scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second as junior utilityman C.J. Pittaro blasted an RBI-triple to score fellow junior Jay Harry.

The Nittany Lions lead didn’t last for long as Maryland’s dangerous top of the lineup continued to create offense. After a sacrifice fly by sophomore outfielder Ian Petrutz scored junior catcher Luke Shliger, the Terps tied the score 1-1 through three and one-half innings.

After three innings with just one run allowed and three strikeouts, Morales was relieved for another senior being honored on the day as graduate student right-hander Steven Miller took over.

Looking to rebound after allowing six runs in one and one-third innings against the Terps Thursday night, Miller was greeted immediately by fifth-year outfielder Matt Woods who led off the top of the fourth with a solo home run, giving Maryland a 2-1 lead.

Despite trailing by a run, Penn State responded right back to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth as Harry and Hannon set the table for Pittaro who delivered an RBI infield single that couldn’t be corralled by Maryland starter Ryan Van Buren.

With runners on first and second, the blue and white’s seniors continued to deliver as outfielder Johnny Piacentino collected an RBI-single after a hard hit ball bounced off the glove of Nick Lorusso. On the throw back into the infield, the ball scampered away, allowing Bramley to score from first and put Penn State ahead 4-2 after four innings.

As Miller fired a scoreless top of the fifth including a strikeout of the dangerous Matt Shaw, the Nittany Lions stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the bottom half, squandering an opportunity to further extend their lead.

With Miller working at a blistering pace on the mound, Maryland took advantage of Penn State not capitalizing on its opportunity in the previous inning and tied the contest 4-4 in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run by sophomore outfielder Elijah Lambros.

As the Nittany Lions’ offense went silent, senior left-hander Ryan Partridge took over for Miller in the sixth and cruised until the top of the eighth inning where Maryland regained the lead. After a triple from Jacob Orr, an RBI single from Kevin Keister put the Terps ahead 5-4.

With the bases loaded, Partridge stared down Lorusso, who leads the country in RBI’s. However, with a 3-2 count and a chance to escape with only a run one deficit, Lorusso pounded a single into center field, recorded his 96th RBI and extended Maryland’s lead to 7-4.

Trailing by three in the bottom of the ninth, Penn State was unable to mount a comeback, concluding the 2023 season at .500.

