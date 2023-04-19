The freezing air seemed to follow the Penguins as Youngstown State traveled to State College for a frigid finale to Dollar Dog Night on Tuesday.

Despite an excited and packed crowd, the Nittany Lions struggled to keep it together, battling hard against their own mistakes rather than the Youngstown State offense.

The blue and white was able to etch out a 10-8 victory on Tuesday night, yet the result doesn’t speak to the struggles fans witnessed as they watched Penn State fight tooth and nail to maintain its composure.

Once again, the Nittany Lions looked towards their Tuesday night mainstay in Ben DeMell to make the start on the mound.

The redshirt freshman had yet another difficult performance, as he allowed six runs on eight hits and threw a whopping 74 pitches in just two and two-thirds innings pitched.

DeMell might have struggled on the mound during his start, yet the defense behind him did him no favors as the Nittany Lions recorded four errors on the night.

Of the eight runs scored by Youngstown State, only three of them were earned. To the average spectator, it looked obvious that there was some kind of communication error between those on the field.

However, the players thought otherwise. When asked about the performance of the defense as a whole, center fielder Johnny Piacentino gave no excuses.

“I wouldn’t say it was a lack of communication,” Piacentino said. “I would say it was just one of those nights where, defensively, we weren’t there but we got the win in the end.”

The Penn State offense was able to mitigate enough of the damage and still score an impressive 10 runs in the victory, but the lack of focus on defense made it hard for the batters to maintain control.

Bobby Marsh has been hitting lights out from the designated hitter spot in the lineup, batting .329 on the season with 22 runs on 27 hits.

When asked how the defense performance pressures offensive production, Marsh gave as “baseball” an answer as you can get.

“It’s baseball honestly,” Marsh said. “We have a great lineup of hitters but at the same time there’s gonna be off nights for pitchers where the other team is also going to score a lot of runs. At the end of the day, it’s about who can score more.”

Tuesday night against the Penguins was another example of Penn State coming from behind early to win a ball game. After being down 6-3 in the bottom of the second, the validity of DeMell’s ability on the mound was questioned.

The Concord, Ohio, native has truly struggled this season despite picking up key wins in a few of his starts. DeMell holds a 9.55 ERA allowing 29 runs on 41 hits in 21 and two-thirds total innings pitched.

However, coach Rob Cooper holds true faith in the right-hander, as he exclaims that DeMell is in his learning phase and, given proper time, he could see the mound past collegiate baseball someday.

“You have to keep in mind he was on our roster last year, only played in one game, then was in an accident and had to medically redshirt the whole year,” Cooper said.

“He has to learn this year what a lot of guys had the opportunity to learn last year. We believe that he’s going to be a real asset on the mound and he’s done that at times this year, so it’s all part of the learning process. I think he has a chance to pitch past college and he’s going to continue to get better.”

In lieu of the comments on the defensive struggles, Cooper went full “coach speak” and gave a reality check to the Nittany Lion faithful, showing the fans that the work isn’t done yet, and to continue to hold strong.

“Something we say all the time in the locker room is that we don’t apologize for wins,” Cooper said. “We’ll take it, and we’re very fortunate to win, but we have to get back to work because tonight wasn’t good enough. I’m really proud of our guys for battling back and finding a way to win.”

