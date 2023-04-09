If anything could be considered as a takeaway from Penn State’s most recent series against Delaware State, the recent surge in bullpen performance has to be it.

Since the Indiana series last week, Nittany Lion pitchers had struggled and crawled through ball games, consistently allowing double-digit points, sometimes in blowout losses.

After winning the first game of the series against the Hoosiers, Penn State lost three straight games allowing 43 runs to cross the plate.

Going into yet another series against a struggling nonconference foe in Delaware State, the blue and white needed to regroup and return to the basic how-to’s of baseball before returning to conference play.

And returning to the basics is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. During the home series against the Hornets, the Penn State pitching staff allowed only seven runs to cross the plate in all three games combined.

Performances by Jaden Henline, Steven Miller, Jordan Morales and Travis Luensmann paved the way for dominating Nittany Lion victories through gritty determination and lengthy at-bats.

However, one of Penn State’s so-called aces had yet to produce and sat in a slump following his two most recent starts. Daniel Ouderkirk had yet to make his statement in the series.

In Ouderkirk’s last two starts, both against conference foes in Michigan and Indiana, the right-hander allowed 11 combined runs to score in just four and two-thirds innings.

Despite his struggles, the Penn Laird, Virginia, native was called upon to start Saturday afternoon’s series finale against the Hornets.

Ouderkirk’s college career began with West Virginia, however it started much later than most.

The slugger battled injuries through his first two years of college and was only able to pitch his final two years of school.

Despite his incredible high school stats and being labeled the fifth best prospect in Virginia and the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in the state by Perfect Game, the Mountaineers didn’t give Ouderkirk much to work with in Morgantown, as he barely stood on the mound in his final two years.

“There’s a lot of stuff that he’s learning in season that guys who are his age have already done,” coach Rob Cooper said. “[Such as] how to bounce back after good and bad starts, how to not hold onto things.”

Ouderkirk found his place in State College as a graduate transfer and has made an immediate impact on the mound for the Nittany Lions.

Ouderkirk ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 49 total strikeouts, including four from Saturday’s game.

Ouderkirk’s performance on Saturday afternoon was exactly what he and the team were looking for, as the 6-foot-9 slinger went five innings, allowing only four hits and striking out four batters.

The right-hander’s performance wasn’t perfect though, as Ouderkirk was subbed out for Anthony Steele in the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs.

However, he wasn’t phased, as he knew the strength of the defense behind him.

“I feel like today shows how resilient we are as a team,” Ouderkirk said. “This game shows how much we believe in each other. Everyone did their job.”

On the flip side, the Nittany Lion defense sang Ouderkirk’s praises and spoke on how it knew it was OK to rely on him down the stretch as it acknowledged his skill on the mound.

“It’s always great when our pitchers come out and make good starts,” outfielder Tayven Kelley said. “It allows us to get the bats going and then be comfortable at the plate because we know that we have a guy who’s gonna come out and get it done for us on the mound.”

After learning of the right-hander’s past struggles and seeing the type of numbers he has put up this year on the mound, Ouderkirk’s growth is nothing short of impressive.

Especially after Saturday afternoon’s start, Penn State fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming second half of the season from one of their team’s aces.

