One Penn Stater was named in D1baseball.com's list of the Top-150 MLB draft prospects.

Junior catcher Matt Wood was ranked as the 80th-best prospect in the middle of his best collegiate season to date.

Wood, who is currently on a 20-game hit streak, leads the Big Ten with a .417 batting average through 37 games played this year.

For his career, the third-year Penn Stater is hitting .348 for his career and has driven in 60 runs.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE