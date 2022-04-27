PSU Baseball vs. Maryland 3/21, Wood (14)

Catcher Matt Wood (14) slides into second after stealing during Penn State baseball's second game in their series against Maryland on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Medlar Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 6-5.

One Penn Stater was named in D1baseball.com's list of the Top-150 MLB draft prospects.

Junior catcher Matt Wood was ranked as the 80th-best prospect in the middle of his best collegiate season to date.

Wood, who is currently on a 20-game hit streak, leads the Big Ten with a .417 batting average through 37 games played this year.

For his career, the third-year Penn Stater is hitting .348 for his career and has driven in 60 runs.

