Coming off of a big series victory over Purdue, Penn State switched over to non-conference play for a game against Mount St. Mary’s at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Nittany Lions battled their way to an 11-6 win over the Mountaineers, fueled by a strong offensive performance. The victory marked the team’s third win in four games, as it enters the season’s home stretch.

One key player in the victory was graduate student Cole Bartels, who went 3-4 from the leadoff spot with a pair of doubles. Bartels had four RBIs on Wednesday, doubling his previous career high.

Bartels started the season by collecting hits in 17 of his first 18 games, and at one point boasted a batting average of .319, before falling into a slump.

The utility player struggled down the stretch, seeing his batting average drop as low as .248 following the conclusion of the Northwestern series.

After racking up 10 hits across the last five games, his average has risen back up to .286, just as the team is entering the thick of its schedule.

The surge has come at a great time, as Penn State is battling for a spot in May’s Big Ten Tournament.

Following the win over the Mountaineers, Bartels spoke about his success at the plate.

“I feel like I’ve been doing a pretty good job of getting on base, especially last weekend and today,” said Bartels. “I’m pretty happy with my performance.”

Bartels has spent time at six different spots in the lineup throughout the year, but during his hitting streak he has been used as the team’s leadoff batter, and it has helped him find success.

“I’ve been hitting leadoff lately, so I’ve been getting some opportunities,” said Bartels.

Though he admitted that the leadoff spot was “probably not” his favorite, Bartels emphasized that he is willing to play wherever he is needed.

“I like hitting wherever honestly,” said Bartels.

According to the fifth year player, a phone call with his father helped kickstart his recent improvement.

“A couple weeks ago we played in Maryland and my dad talked to me on the phone and was like ‘start swinging hard and trying to hit the ball hard,’” said Bartels.

“Sometimes I get into a habit of swinging to hit it instead of trying to actually drive it,” he added. “Ever since Maryland I’ve been trying to see it deep and swing as hard as I can, get some air under it… it’s been good since.”

That philosophy has paid dividends for the Belmont, Massuchusetts, native.

Bartels also cited his approach in practice as another reason for his success.

“During the week, throughout practice, taking reps seriously and getting the most out of my swings definitely makes a big difference,” said Bartels. “I’m happy to take advantage of pitches, hit them hard and get runs in.”

Coach Rob Cooper also touched on the importance of Bartels’ recent success.

“He’s getting on base a lot, setting the table, putting together good at bats,” said Cooper.

According to the skipper, Bartels success at the plate has also helped some other Nittany Lions out offensively.

“When you have Jay Harry swinging the bat well, Matt Wood and Josh Spiegel coming up behind him, it’s huge,” said Cooper. “He drove in four runs, and he scored a run too. Being able to help us out in that regard is huge.”

