The Penn State baseball program has produced professional-level talent since 1875.

Back then, the university was the Agricultural College of Pennsylvania, and baseball legend and hall of famer John Ward was still on the roster.

Though much has changed, Penn State has continued to produce talent worthy of the MLB Draft.

Here’s a look at former Nittany Lions currently in the minor leagues and how they’re doing.

Jim Haley, Montgomery Biscuits

Jim Haley played two seasons for Penn State before entering the MLB Draft in 2015.

During his time as a Nittany Lion, the shortstop led Penn State in batting average, on-base percentage, runs, triples and doubles in conference matchups.

He was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 570th pick in 2016.

Haley has played 365 games in the minors with a career total of 28 home runs, 188 RBI and a .285 batting average. He’s batting .229 with three home runs this season.

He is currently an infielder for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Rays. He joined the club during the 2019 season.

Ryan Sloniger, Dunedin Blue Jays

Ryan Sloniger, like Haley, was the Nittany Lions’ best batter in his final season at Penn State. The junior led the team in batting average, RBIs, home runs, on-base percentage and slugging.

Sloniger was selected with the 1137th pick in the 38th round in the 2019 MLB draft. He’s spending his first season as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 62 career games, he has 12 home runs, 39 RBIs and a .260 batting average in his minor league career.

He has struggled so far since his call up to Dunedin, batting just .148 with two home runs.

Jack Anderson, Arkansas Travelers

Jack Anderson entered the MLB Draft after his junior season at Penn State in 2015 and may be the closest Nittany Lion to cracking the big leagues.

Known for his submarine delivery pitching style, the reliever was the top thrower on the roster with a career-best 2.98 ERA.

In 2016, he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 23rd round with the 687th pick. He currently pitches for the Arkansas Travelers, Seattle’s Double-A affiliate.

Anderson joined the major league club for spring training from 2018 to 2020, but hasn’t yet made an Opening Day roster.

The reliever has had a career ERA of 2.16 on 217 innings pitched. However, in 2021 Anderson holds an ERA of 4.15, a career worst.

Justin Hagenman, Tulsa Drillers

After just two seasons at Penn State, the team’s leading pitcher entered the MLB Draft in 2017. With 80 and one-third innings pitched, Justin Hagenman was on the mound more than any other pitcher for the Nittany Lions in his final season.

Hagenman was eventually taken with the 704th pick in the 23rd round of the 2018 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The third-year pitcher was recently assigned to the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in May. It’s the highest level of play for Hagenmen yet.

The righty has performed solidly since his call up to Double-A, going 4-1 with a 3.57 ERA.

Dante Biasi, Quad Cities River Bandits

Dante Biasi played just one season for the Nittany Lions as a redshirt freshman in 2018. However, in his short time at Penn State, he was second on the squad in ERA, innings pitched, starts and strikeouts.

He was drafted with the 169th in 2019 by the Kansas City Royals and was recently assigned to the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits.

The young pitcher has only pitched in 14 games in his minor league career and has gotten off to somewhat of a rough start.

He has a career 4.26 ERA but has been slightly higher this season at 5.85. However, he has managed to compile a 2-0 record this year.

