With one out and no base runners, Penn State’s Mason Mellott was rolling in the ninth inning in the final leg of a doubleheader Saturday.

And for the first time this season, it seemed as though the blue and white was going to be able to come away with a series victory.

The Nittany Lions led No. 19 Michigan 6-4 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader and were two outs away from taking the weekend series. By that point, Mellott had thrown 51 pitches over two and one-third innings and was well in-control of the game.

Unfortunately for Mellott and Penn State, everything went downhill from there. On the very next play, Michigan’s Christian Molfetta reached first base on a throwing error by Penn State second baseman Gavin Homer. The inning would end with Mellott on the bench and two unearned runs crossing home plate.

“We didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays, plain and simple,” coach Rob Cooper said after the game. “They weren't trying to make errors, but you want to finish out games.”

Defensive mistakes were not uncommon for the Nittany Lions on Saturday, and they reaped the consequences as a result. Across the two games played, Penn State committed five errors, threw four wild pitches and hit seven batters.

Saturday’s games also marked a struggle-filled day for Penn State’s bullpen. In each game, the first reliever out of the bullpen was a pitcher who had also pitched the day before.

Both Mellott and lefty Tyler Shingledecker pitched shoutout frames of one and two-thirds innings for Penn State in a walk-off 3-2 win Friday. Cooper said he was happy with how both guys pitched and added that plenty of college pitchers pitch on consecutive days.

“They both said that they were good to at least give us something today,” Cooper said. “We do everything we can to make sure we're taking care of our guys arms, health and strength.”

Shingledecker threw just 15 pitches while registering only one out and giving up one run. Mellott pitched for longer, but he was also on the mound for four of Michigan’s eight runs, though he was not credited for giving up earned runs for any of the four.

Over the two games on Saturday, Michigan scored 19 runs with Penn State relievers on the mound.

“Obviously, it was a tough day at the ballpark,” Cooper said. “So, we need to get back at it, keep working and keep grinding away.”

