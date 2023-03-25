After an embarrassing loss to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday evening, Penn State baseball looked to regain some confidence and take game two against Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

However, Saturday’s story was painfully similar to Friday’s as the Nittany Lions were once again outclassed by the Wolverines as Penn State fell 12-2.

Once again the Penn State bullpen struggled against the Wolverine offense, this time off of a start by right-hander Travis Luensmann.

Back-to-back walks of the first two batters put two men on base with no outs, quickly putting Penn State into a disadvantageous position.

The weather in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was of no help to Luensmann, as the wind was strong and the ground was wet, making it harder to control the ball and make a play.

On an error by Luensmann fielding a chopper to the pitcher’s mound, one Michigan runner scored, giving Michigan a quick 1-0 lead with no outs and two men still on.

Following the fielding error, back-to-back doubles by Michigan designated hitter Joe Longo and right fielder Joey Velazquez allowed three more Wolverine runners to cross home plate, bringing the score to 4-0 Michigan.

Luensmann quickly regained control, forcing a groundout on the next batter, then striking out the final two batters to end the inning.

Following another quick inning for the Penn State offense, Luensmann stepped back on the mound looking to regain some momentum for the Nittany Lions.

With wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour paired with wet field conditions, controlling the baseball proved difficult not just for the pitcher, but for the fielders as well.

Other than an infield single off of an error and a walk, Luensmann showed poise on the mound in the top of the second inning despite the strong wind, and the score remained 4-0 Michigan.

Luensmann entered Saturday afternoon’s game with a strong 2.59 ERA in 24 and one-third innings pitched. After three innings pitched on Saturday, his ERA has already increased to 3.49.

The third inning once again proved uneventful for the Nittany Lions, however the offense seemed to wake up, at least a little, as right fielder Billy Gerlott and catcher Thomas Bramley were both able to get on base with singles.

No runners were able to score though, and the score remained 4-0 Michigan after two and a half innings.

The Wolverines put another run up in the bottom of the third off of a triple by catcher Gabe Sotres. After three innings the score remained heavily in favor of Michigan at 5-0.

Penn State finally achieved some success on the offensive side of the diamond as the bats came alive in the top of the fourth inning.

A first-pitch leadoff double by second baseman Kyle Hannon opened up the inning, followed by a single to left by center fielder Johnny Piacentino.

An infield single by third baseman Grant Norris allowed Hannon to score and both Norris and Piacentino to reach base safely, putting a run on the board for the Nittany Lions at last.

A walk by Billy Gerlott loaded the bases with two outs, but the blue and white was unable to convert and maintain momentum as Michigan pitcher Chase Allen struck out left fielder Tayven Kelley and the score at the end of the fourth sat at 5-1 Michigan.

Michigan scored yet again in the bottom of the fourth inning, as shortstop Cody Jefferis reached base for the fourth time in four innings with an infield single off the glove of Jay Harry.

A bad throw to first after fielding a bunt by Travis Luensmann allowed Jefferis to advance to second, and a single up the middle by second baseman Ted Burton scored Jefferis, expanding the Michigan lead to 6-1 after four innings.

The Nittany Lion two-out offense once again became a key factor in the top of the fifth as second baseman Kyle Hannon reached first base on a walk and stole second, bringing center fielder Johnny Piacentino to the plate.

Piacentino quickly hit a strike to shallow left field allowing Hannon to score and once again closing the Michigan lead to four points as the score at the end of the top of the fifth inning sat at 6-2.

Ryan Partridge was given the call from Penn State head coach Rob Cooper to relieve Travis Luensmann in the bottom of the fifth.

Partridge made quick work of the Wolverines in the fifth inning, allowing only one hit and retiring the side in five batters.

Penn State’s momentum came to a screeching halt as Partridge lost his control on the mount.

In the bottom of the sixth, Michigan scored five more runs off of three walks by Partridge, a two-RBI single by first baseman Jake Marti, and a three RBI double by center fielder Jonathan Kim.

The game was blown wide open by the Wolverines, with the score 11-2 after six innings.

Partridge entered the game with a 1.59 ERA in five and two-thirds innings pitched. By the end of the sixth inning, his ERA imploded to 7.04.

Given the weather conditions and the cap between the scores for the two teams, both Penn State and Michigan took its foot of the gas as many of the starters for Michigan’s defense were subbed out and the pinch hitters began to multiply.

Michigan added another run to their already impressive total in the bottom of the seventh inning, further expanding their lead to 12-2.

A small spark by the Nittany Lion offense allowed another run to score in the top of the eighth off of a triple by Billy Gerlott, scoring pinch hitter Brenden Franks, bringing the score to 12-3 after eight innings.

A quick 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth ended another game Penn State fans probably want to forget, as the Nittany Lions fell to Michigan 12-3 on Saturday afternoon.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE