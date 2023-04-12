The country roads led to State College on Tuesday night, as Penn State hosted West Virginia University in a nonconference showdown.

The crowd of 2,700 roared at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, as fans were ready for a Dollar Dog Night showdown.

After recent struggles on both sides of the ball in its past series, Penn State played to its strengths and hunkered down in some nitty, gritty sandlot baseball and took a convincing 11-6 victory from the Mountaineers’ grasp.

Even though the offense made its statement late in the game, the bullpen had an unprecedented night of success on the mound and was the key in Penn State’s victory on Tuesday night.

Ben DeMell made the start for the Nittany Lions but struggled to keep the game in his control, as West Virginia scored in each of the first four innings from multiple extra-base hits and pitching errors by the right-hander.

DeMell allowed four runs on six hits, but he also hit two batters at the plate, allowing multiple Mountaineers on base safely with little effort.

Both teams would return to their bullpen quite often for the remainder of the game. West Virginia sent nine pitchers to the mound on the night in an effort to regain the momentum from the Nittany Lions. Penn State sent six pitchers and had a much more successful outing.

“We’ve struggled recently,” pitcher Tommy Molsky said, “giving up runs in tight spots and letting a lot tally on in one inning, but really just shutting that down and giving our hitters a chance to get up and retake the lead was huge, and being able to settle that is really cool to see.”

Molsky was credited with the win following a bounce-back performance on the mound, allowing only one run on one hit in two and one-third innings pitched.

Following the six hits from the first four innings by DeMell, the Nittany Lions relievers only allowed three more hits for the remainder of the game.

Ryan Partridge and Anthony Steele both allowed a hit but played well in their two and one-third combined innings, allowing two runs but striking out three batters in the process.

Despite the constant threat of the Mountaineer bats, the Penn State offense showed late in the game why the bullpen feels so comfortable up on the mound despite the score.

After being down 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Nittany Lions scored 10 unanswered runs — seven in the sixth and three in the seventh. Having such a dominant offense gives the bullpen a much needed buffer and provides solace to the aces on the mound.

“We have a great offense over here,” Molsky said. “They do a great job being able to shut down that lead and give our guys in the pen a chance to keep going. It’s great to see everyone just attack, and we stayed on top.”

Connor Throneberry and Steven Miller pitched the final two shutout innings, with Miller striking out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning. It was three up and three down on strikeouts, as the team’s resilient closer put a cap on a solid night on the mound.

“You know, there’s a saying in baseball that says ‘momentum is only as good as your starting pitcher,’ but I think momentum is only as good as your mindset," coach Rob Cooper said.

“If you realize what it took tonight to win, not one guy trying to do it by themselves, but playing as a team and never being out of it, that’s something we as a team can carry forward. And if we do that, then we have a chance to really get something going here.”

