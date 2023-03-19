Penn State delved into its bullpen against Georgetown as the Nittany Lion pitchers continued to prove themselves in Sunday afternoon’s 7-2 victory.

Jordan Morales began the game on the mound for Penn State for his second start of the season, the first being against Holy Cross in a 15-2 victory at the USA Baseball Complex.

“My arm felt great and I was ready to go,” Morales said. “I was really looking forward to it, being my second start of the year, so I just made the best opportunity out of it.”

The senior from Souderton, Pennsylvania, had a strong yet short outing on Sunday afternoon, going for three innings allowing no runs and only three hits combined with two strikeouts and two walks.

Following Sunday afternoon’s game, Morales holds a 3.86 ERA in six appearances and 18 and two-thirds innings pitched.

After Penn State surged to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, Morales was given the green light to return to the dugout and was replaced by right-hander Steven Miller.

Now in his fifth season as a Nittany Lion, the graduate student from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was put in a new spot, at least for this season.

Miller had made five appearcances this season prior to Sunday afternoon, but mostly as a closer, pitching an average of two and two-thirds innings per appearance.

However, on Sunday Miller was brought in to start the top of the fourth inning following Morales’ strong start.

Miller also pitched three innings on Sunday afternoon allowing one run on three hits and recording three strikeouts.

The fifth year graduate student now holds a 5.74 ERA on 20 hits in 15 and two-thirds innings pitched, paired with 17 strikeouts.

Finally, in the seventh inning, Penn State called on junior Jaden Henline to finish out the final three innings of the game.

Henline entered the game with a comfortable four-run lead for Penn State, the score at the time was 5-1.

In his sixth appearance this season, the junior from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, put on a clinic with five strikeouts in just three innings pitched and one run on two hits.

After Sunday afternoon’s game, Henline sits at a 3.63 ERA in 17 and one-third innings pitched, allowing 17 hits and recording 13 strikeouts.

In comparison to Saturday afternoon’s game, the Penn State bullpen absolutely outclassed the Hoyas, only allowing three runs total in the two-game series, compared to the 13 allowed by Georgetown.

It seemed on Sunday afternoon that the Nittany Lion bullpen was more aware of the trouble it experienced the day before, as the three pitchers combined to walk only three batters on the day.

The success of the bullpen has answered some questions, as it seems coach Rob Cooper has developed even more reliable arms to take some of the burden off of Daniel Ouderkirk and Travis Luensmann.

“All of our guys did a good job but it really comes down to them buying into it,” said Cooper about the success of the bullpen. “We had guys ready to go. We thought it was a good time and even though it was cold today we just had to push through it.”

