A notable relief pitcher is transferring away from the Penn State program.

Braden Halladay, a right-handed freshman, announced his decision to move on from the Nittany Lions via his Instagram Tuesday night. He will be playing at Tallahassee Community College for the upcoming season, he announced.

Halladay is the son of MLB Hall of Fame member Roy “Doc” Halladay, who was a two-time Cy Young award winner and the owner of a perfect game and a postseason no-hitter. Roy died in a plane crash at the age of 40.

Braden only made five appearances in his two seasons at Penn State but gave up just two hits and no runs in five and one-third innings pitched.

