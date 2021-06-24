‘Bound to be a baseball dog’ | Nearing retirement, Bob the Baseball Dog leaves mark on State College Spikes

The State College Spikes have been around since 1958. For 12 years of the team’s extensive history, there’s been a familiar face around the park: Bob the Baseball Dog.

Bob has been trained to come trotting in with the bucket of balls for the team. He has become known for his on-field shenanigans, but many won’t understand the bond between him and his caretakers, the McFall family.

Yet, the McFall family was not always the home to the baseball team’s pawed helper. At the beginning of Bob’s life, he had a different home.

“I had expressed interest in taking care of Bob at one point in time,” Mark McFall told The Daily Collegian. “But they gave him to another man.”

The man was single but worked 10-12 hours a day, making it difficult to care for the canine. That’s when the McFall family got the option to house Bob.

When the opportunity was presented to McFall, he was unsure at first because he was already taking care of his brother-in-law’s terrier while at the Yuma Marine Base in Arizona.

“I got a call from the Spikes and they said ‘Hey, Bob is available. Would you like Bob?’” McFall said. “I said ‘Oh my god, I am picking up my brother-in-law’s dog, let me call my wife first.’”

When McFall called his wife, a nursing professor at Penn State, she didn't hesitate to say yes.

“I already walk one dog,” Mary Alyce Nelson told the Collegian. “What the heck, I can walk two dogs.”

From that point on in 2012, Bob was a part of the McFall family.

Even though it may have been by chance that the two parties came together, Bob was made for the role of the Spikes’ animal assistant.

When Bob hops into the car and takes the trip to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, he knows exactly where he is as the car approaches the park.

“I can tell you as we round the corner of College Avenue, his ears pick up because he knows where he is going,” McFall said.

Bob can sense he’s about to be back on the green grass of the ballpark, and the fans know he has arrived as well.

There are fans of the Spikes players — but there’s fans of Bob, too. In the Spikes’ team store, there is all sorts of Bob merchandise, from stuffed animals to bobble heads.

When Bob trots onto the field, Bucky Quici, an avid member of the Centre County sports world, said he believes the mood of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is lifted.

“When Bob comes onto the field, it is really awesome because old or young people’s faces light up,” Quici told the Collegian. “When Bob comes into the concourse, kids want to pet him, older kids want to pet him and adults want to pet him. Unless you're not a dog lover, everyone wants to say hi.”

Bob enjoys the fans as much as they enjoy him, and he shows it with his famous bark.

“The bark is not a bark of annoyance,” Quici said. “It's almost like he's trying to tell the fans and say ‘I am really happy to be [here].’”

In the years that Bob has been at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, he has made a number of connections with fans. Showing love to Spikes fans works out in Bob’s favor sometimes, too.

“He’s got some fans that are on the third baseline that always bring him treats,” McFall said. “In return, he gets loved.”

Bob is a dog of the people, but this doesn’t mean he won’t occasionally snag some stadium food as a snack.

“Bob is incredibly patient and gentle with children, but that does not mean that he will not steal your french fries every once in a while,” McFall said.

The golden lab is not as friendly with everyone, as he has a friendly rivalry with the voice of the Spikes, Joe Putnam.

On special days, Bob and Putnam face off in “Put versus Mutt,” which consists of different challenges that the two compete in.

Over the years, the competitions have created some memories for Bob’s competitor.

“The best is in the eating competitions where there is clearly something in his bowl, [but] he will still just come over and eat mine,” Putnam told the Collegian.

For Putnam, Bob’s unexpected nature is one of the things that makes him love working with his furry friend.

“The best part of working with animals is you never quite know what to expect,” Putnam said. “We try to put together things to accommodate the animal instincts that Bob has, but you can’t all the time.

One thing that was predictable, though, was Bob finding a home in a baseball stadium.

“What sets him apart is that he was bound to be a baseball dog,” Putnam said. “He will always be a baseball dog and just attracts people with that very welcoming presence that he brings to the ballpark.”

However, Bob’s regular presence in the ballpark will soon come to an end, as he is set to retire on June 24.

At the age of 12, McFall said Bob is starting to slow down, making it time for him to throw in the towel.

“He can’t handle getting in and out of the car now,” McFall said. “It takes a lot out of him.”

McFall said he wants to keep fans’ memory of Bob in high spirits rather than tarnish his image as he ages.

“I want him to be remembered as the healthy Bob and not the old kind of wimpy dog,” McFall said.

While his official status with the Spikes may be coming to a close, Bob will certainly be back to his old stomping grounds every now and then.

“I will still take him to the ballpark and let him go,” McFall said. “He will still have celebrity status. He will absolutely be welcomed up there until the day he dies.”

The retired life for Bob will be spent with the McFalls, his longtime caretakers. They’ll get him his exercise but make sure he’s still spoiled after 12 years of work.

“He is going to live the rest of his life comfortably with morning walks,” McFall said. “He’s gonna get his treats and he’s gonna be as spoiled as he possibly can.”

As Bob’s energy runs down, the McFalls only hope to give back what they received from their companion.

“I want to treat him as well as he has treated us,” McFall said.

No matter what happens to Bob, his personality and love of being at Spikes games will leave a lasting impact on those who were able to see him in action.

“I think Bob was a true baseball fan because he enjoyed being there,” Quici said. “This dog has a true personality, as many dogs do, but Bob is special because he is Bob.”