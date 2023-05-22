 Skip to main content
Bobby Marsh wins Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after dominant 4 games for Penn State baseball

Baseball vs Georgetown Marsh Run

Bobby Marsh (28) runs to home during the baseball game against Georgetown on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The Nittany Lions went on to defeat the Hoyas 6-1. 

 Casey Loughlin

A young Penn Stater ended off the year in a strong manner and was rewarded for his efforts Monday.

Freshman outfielder Bobby Marsh earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after hitting .412 with a 1.003 OPS in four games last week.

Marsh collected five RBI on seven hits, scoring two runs and walking twice in the process. The first-year Nittany Lion finished the 2023 season with a .310 average and .912 OPS.

After originally committing to Florida Atlantic, the Pennsylvania native flipped to Penn State in June of last year which proved to be a massive pickup for the blue and white.

