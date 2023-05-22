Bobby Marsh wins Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after dominant 4 games for Penn State baseball

A young Penn Stater ended off the year in a strong manner and was rewarded for his efforts Monday.
Freshman outfielder Bobby Marsh earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after hitting .412 with a 1.003 OPS in four games last week.
Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week! Congrats @_bobbymarsh!Marsh batted .412 with two doubles, five RBI and two runs last week, including a career-high four RBI against Maryland last Thursday!📰 https://t.co/rOxcvZmFfS#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zADaiHdesQ— Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 22, 2023
Marsh collected five RBI on seven hits, scoring two runs and walking twice in the process. The first-year Nittany Lion finished the 2023 season with a .310 average and .912 OPS.
After originally committing to Florida Atlantic, the Pennsylvania native flipped to Penn State in June of last year which proved to be a massive pickup for the blue and white.
