Big Ten Network to broadcast Penn State baseball's home series

Baseball vs Iowa, Luensmann

Penn State right hand pitcher Travis Luensmann pitches during the first game in a doubleheader against Iowa on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 6-9.

 Sienna Pinney

Big Ten Network picked up the Nittany Lion's home series against Maryland.

The game times have been adjusted with the Thursday and Friday games beginning at 5 p.m.

The final game of the series is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

