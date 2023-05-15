Big Ten Network to broadcast Penn State baseball's home series

Big Ten Network picked up the Nittany Lion's home series against Maryland.

🚨 Schedule Update 🚨Our home series against Maryland, beginning on Thursday, has been picked up by Big Ten Network.Game times:Thursday, 5 p.m.Friday, 5 p.m.Saturday, noon📰 https://t.co/TwXtlRADCm#WeAre pic.twitter.com/WYln5Ljjpm — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 15, 2023

The game times have been adjusted with the Thursday and Friday games beginning at 5 p.m.

The final game of the series is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Late start hinders Penn State baseball, drops series with Nebraska After a devastating 19-5 loss last night, Penn State looked to Saturday evening to snap its …